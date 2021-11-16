ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Pfizer Deal Lets Outside Companies Make Drugmaker's COVID-19 Pill

By The Epoch Times
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QWM2g_0cyXOHUr00

Pfizer and a United Nations-backed group announced Monday that the drugmaker would let outside companies make its COVID-19 pill .

“Pfizer remains committed to bringing forth scientific breakthroughs to help end this pandemic for all people. We believe oral antiviral treatments can play a vital role in reducing the severity of COVID-19 infections, decreasing the strain on our healthcare systems, and saving lives,” Albert Bourla, chairman and CEO of Pfizer, said in a statement.

“We must work to ensure that all people—regardless of where they live or their circumstances—have access to these breakthroughs, and we are pleased to be able to work with MPP to further our commitment to equity,” he added, referring to the United Nations-backed Medicines Patent Pool.

Charles Gore, executive director of the MPP, said the license is important because the pill, if authorized or approved, “is particularly well-suited for low- and middle-income countries and could play a critical role in saving lives, contributing to global efforts to fight the current pandemic.”

The pill has not yet received clearance in any countries but Pfizer plans to seek emergency use authorization from U.S. drug regulators soon, after a study indicated it was highly effective in reducing the risk of hospitalization or death when administered within three days of symptomatic COVID-19.

The deal lets manufacturers in certain countries produce the pill, provided they don’t try to sell it in a certain set of other nations. It is royalty-free until the World Health Organization declares the end of the Public Health Emergency of International Concern regarding COVID-19.

The pact between Pfizer and the pool comes several weeks after Merck agreed to a similar contract . Pfizer excluded 17 countries that were part of Merck’s agreement but added seven others, for a total of 95. Both deals target countries with lower per capita incomes, according to an analysis by Knowledge Ecology International, though Pfizer did include some upper-middle-income countries in Sub-Saharan Africa.

The new agreement “will allow the rapid scale up of manufacturing of what appears to be an effective and safe treatment for COVID-19,” James Love, director of the group, said in a statement.

“Pfizer deserves credit for engaging with the MPP and agreeing to transparency, open and procompetitive licensing in the middle of a pandemic for this product,” he added.

Yuanqiong Hu, a senior legal policy adviser at Doctors Without Borders, said in a statement that it had hoped Pfizer would let additional countries manufacture the pill, including China, Argentina, and Thailand.

“The world knows by now that access to COVID-19 medical tools needs to be guaranteed for everyone, everywhere, if we really want to control this pandemic,” Hu said.

By Zachary Stieber

Zachary Stieber covers U.S. news, including politics and court cases. He started at The Epoch Times as a New York City metro reporter.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Boston

FDA Authorizes Moderna, Pfizer COVID Booster Shots For All Adults

CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — The FDA on Friday authorized Moderna and Pfizer’s COVID vaccine booster shots for all adults 18 and older. A few hours later, CDC vaccine advisers voted unanimously to recommend allowing the booster shots for all, and CDC Director Rochelle Walensky endorsed the advisory committee’s decision to formally expand eligibility. Massachusetts and some other states have already declared that adult residents can get a booster shot if it’s been at least six months since their last Moderna or Pfizer dose, or two months since their Johnson & Johnson vaccine shot. “This emergency use authorization comes at a critical time as we enter...
PUBLIC HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

Covid Prevention: AstraZeneca’s Antibody Drug Turns Out 80% Effective

There are all kinds of treatments that turned out effective against the novel coronavirus-produced disease, covid 19. Now, AstraZeneca is making headlines due to its own treatment. AstraZeneca’s treatment is efficient. CNBC revealed that AstraZeneca’s antibody treatment has been shown to be highly effective at preventing Covid-19 in people who...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Pill#Mpp#The United Nations#Medicines Patent Pool#Merck
Washington Times

Pfizer inks licensing deal to extend the reach of COVID-19 pill

Pfizer said Tuesday it signed an agreement to license its experimental pill for COVID-19 to qualified generic makers, potentially expanding its reach to countries that account for more than half of the global population. Pfizer said the agreement with the Medicines Patent Pool (MPP), a United Nations-backed public health organization...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Why Moderna won’t share rights to the COVID-19 vaccine with the government that paid for its development

A quiet monthslong legal fight between the U.S. National Institutes of Health and drugmaker Moderna over COVID-19 vaccine patents recently burst into public view. The outcome of the battle has important implications, not only for efforts to contain the pandemic but more broadly for drugs and vaccines that could be critical for future public health […] The post Why Moderna won’t share rights to the COVID-19 vaccine with the government that paid for its development appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WDVM 25

FDA & CDC gives green light for COVID-19 boosters for all adults

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Both the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have now given the green light for all adults to get COVID-19 booster shots, but are pharmacies and doctors’ offices ready for demand here in the Wiregrass? Late Friday, the U.S. opened COVID-19 booster shots to all […]
DOTHAN, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Thailand
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
Country
Argentina
The Weather Channel

Plant-based Antiviral Treatment Effective for All Strains of COVID-19: Study

A plant-based antiviral treatment for COVID-19 has found to be effective at treating all strains of COVID-19, even the highly infectious Delta variant. Scientists at the University of Nottingham in the UK found that the Delta variant, compared with other recent strains, showed the highest ability to multiply in cells and was most able to spread to neighbouring cells directly.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy