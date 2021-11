The price of the Google Nest Audio smart speaker has dropped to $59.99 at several retailers including Best Buy. This is a $100 speaker and it has not dropped from taht price very much since it was introduced late last year. If there is another retailer you'd prefer to buy from, you can check them too because this seems to be a Black Friday deal from Google, which means you can find this price just about anywhere. You can get this price in five different colors.

