Public invited to 'celebrate the America First agenda' at event in Oakland County Saturday

BRANDON TWP., Mich. (WWJ) -- The name of the event may confused those not in on the joke. But, no matter what they call it, right-wing Michiganders are planning an anti-Biden rally in northern Oakland County next weekend.

The public is invited to "celebrate the America first Agenda" at the "Let's Go Brandon Fall Festival" , hosted by the Michigan Conservative Coalition.

The event is planned on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, from 1 to 4 p.m., at Crossman Park in Ortonville, a village located within Brandon Township.

The festival will include an appearance from former Indy race-car driver Ricky Bobby Treadway, a band, food trucks, "Let's Go Brandon" merchandise and more. The Trump Unity Bridge is expected to participate, organizers say.

Participants are asked to bring American flags, handmade signs ("always in good taste") or just attend to make their voices heard.

This is the same group that has hosted other pro-Trump events in metro Detroit this year... including several calling for a "full forensic audit" of the 2016 election in Michigan.

“America First supporters will be energized by the Let’s Go Brandon fest and will learn tips about how we — as voters — need to do a better job in who we elect in 2022,” said Marian Sheridan, Grassroots Vice-Chair for the Michigan Republican Party, in a media release. ”Let’s Go Brandon rallies like this one are symbolic of the discontent about the many political failures that are on full display."

Per the Associated Press , "Let's Go Brandon" is a wink-and-nod euphemism for the political rallying cry "F— Joe Biden," which has grown in popularity in recent months. Use of the phrase dates back to Oct. 2 of this year, when Brandon Brown won his first career NASCAR race. Following the race, fans in the crowd at Talladega Superspeedway chanted “F— Joe Biden” during Brown’s TV interview.

“Polling shows the vast majority of Americans understand that their country is going in the wrong direction,” said Rosanne Ponkowski, President of Michigan Conservative Coalition. “The Let’s Go Brandon phrase has become a popular way to politely communicate that Americans are fed up with Washington, D.C.”

NASCAR president Steve Phelps, meanwhile, has denounced association with the slogan, stating early this month that the top motorsports series in the U.S. prefers not to be associated with politics “on the left or the right.”

Something to note for those interested in attending: A map on the Michigan Conservative Coalition Facebook page appears to show that Crossman Park is located on a small African island southwest of Lagos in the Gulf of Guinea. In fact, the park's address is 395 Mill St., near N. Church St., Ortonville, Michigan.

A note included with the event listing urges, "Bring chairs and dress for the weather!!"