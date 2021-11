At this point of the NBA season, most rookies have officially passed the 10-game threshold, giving us somewhat decent idea of what these players are going to look like. In the early going, some of the top picks (Cade Cunningham, Jalen Green and Jalen Suggs) are still trying to find their shots, while others (Scottie Barnes and Chris Duarte) are having no issue finding the bottom of the net. We've also seen great defensive effort from so many of these young players, including Evan Mobley, Franz Wagner and Davion Mitchell.

NBA ・ 13 DAYS AGO