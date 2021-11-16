Edina Police Warn Residents Of Uptick In Car Thefts

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After three vehicles were stolen last weekend, police in Edina say auto theft is up more than 25% over last year.

There were 49 auto thefts at this point in 2020, the Edina Police Department said, and 2021 has already seen 62.

The department also noted several thefts from vehicles over the weekend. Police said the Indian Hills and Country Club neighborhoods were most recently targeted, and most of the stolen vehicles were unlocked with keys left inside.

The department gave several tips for preventing auto theft, including never leaving your car running unattended, always taking your keys with you and making sure all windows and doors are locked.

