Arizona State

AMBER Alert issued for missing 3-year-old Noah Clare in Tennessee & Arizona

By Sebastian Posey, Laura Schweizer
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 6 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An AMBER Alert has been issued for Noah Clare after the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) upgraded the case of the missing three-year-old boy of Gallatin.

Noah Clare has been missing since Nov. 5. Investigators believe his father, Jacob Clare, left Kentucky with Noah and his missing cousin Amber Clare either late Friday, November 5, or early Saturday, November 6, to drop off Noah, but they never arrived in Gallatin.

‘Just find my baby!’: Gallatin mother makes desperate plea for missing 3-year-old son

Jacob was last seen driving a gray Subaru Legacy, with Tennessee tag 42MY10. Authorities said stickers on the vehicle in question have been removed since the initial alert.

Monday, authorities said both Noah and Amber may have moved north to Michigan . But Tuesday afternoon, TBI tweeted that the Subaru Jake Clare may be driving was last seen, in the past week, in Arizona . They have reached out to authorities there. Arizona has now issued an AMBER Alert , as well.

NEW: Subaru in ongoing search for missing 3-year-old found in California

The Subaru Legacy has now been located in San Clemente, California , TBI announced in a tweet late Tuesday afternoon . Investigators are working to get assistance from California officials on spreading the word about the case.

Jake Clare is wanted by Gallatin Police for Especially Aggravated Kidnapping and Custodial Interference. He is also wanted by Beaver Dam, KY Police for Kidnapping and Custodial Interference.

AMBER Alert Details

Noah Clare was last seen wearing grey sweatpants, a camo shirt, a black jacket, and black shoes.

  • Age: 3
  • Sex: Male
  • Race: White
  • Hair: Brown Eyes: Blue
  • Height: 3′5″
  • Weight: 40 lbs.
  • NCIC: M056560540
  • Missing From: Gallatin, Tennessee
  • Missing Since: November 6, 2021

Anyone who may have information on their whereabouts is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND . Those who may have seen them, are asked to call 911 immediately.

WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

