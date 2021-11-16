ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The most useful gifts for teachers

By Kylie Logan
Fortune
Fortune
 6 days ago

Whether it’s elementary school or college, teachers get the title of MVP this year (and every other year). This holiday season, find the perfect surprise for the teacher in your life; these gifts are sure to ease their stress and make them smile.

Pinch Me Therapy Dough

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GbPyh_0cyXLfao00
Courtesy of Pinch Me

Give the gift of top tier relaxation with these tins of “handy little mood shifter” dough. Founder and clinical hypnotherapist Nancy Rothner takes a holistic approach to stress reduction, infusing nontoxic kneading dough with unique aromas like minty Refresh, cedarwood Chill, or fruity Sun, that are proven to relax the body. Pinch Me Therapy Dough also uses their sales to support the Wounded Warrior Project. Suggested retail price: $25

Ember Smart Mug

Teaching for eight hours and need your coffee to stay warm all day? With the Ember app, you can set your own preferred temperature for a cup of joe using this Ember smart mug. It’ll keep your coffee warm for up to and hour and a half unless you set it on it’s charging coaster - in that case, it’ll stay warm until it’s time to make dinner. SRP: $130

Teacher Tote Bag

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W9j2X_0cyXLfao00
Courtesy of The Teacher Tote

Especially useful for grade school educators, this nylon tote with leather handles is designed with teachers in mind. It’s got a built-in insulated lunch box, laptop compartment, various pencil holders, a phone pouch, and two outer pockets for water or coffee. Traveling on summer break? This bag is carry-on approved and fits in both overhead airplane compartments and under the seats. SRP: $80

Chefman Multifunctional Air Fryer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e8tQv_0cyXLfao00
Courtesy of Chefman

Sometimes a healthy home cooked meal just falls by the wayside. This multifunctional air fryer lets you cook meals quickly and fry food with 98% less oil. It also serves as an oven which you don’t need to preheat, offers a rotisserie spit which can cook a whole chicken, and has a dehydrator for leftovers. At 10.6 quarts, it’s big enough to cook for friends and family without much notice. SRP: $140

Rocketbook Flip

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KCXOm_0cyXLfao00
Courtesy of Rocketbook

For the sustainably-oriented teacher who’s prone to sudden bursts of ideas, gifting them a Rocketbook Flip is just logical. It’s a reusable notebook that’s made with synthetic paper and was designed as an ambidextrous writing book, suitable for right-handed or left-handed people. You can upload your handwritten notes to the cloud with the Rocketbook app and then wipe the page clean with a damp microfiber cloth for more space. SRP: Executive - $32; Letter - $34

MasterClass membership

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VbAEa_0cyXLfao00
Courtesy of Masterclass

Give the teacher in your life the chance to learn something new. MasterClass offers an extensive library of over 100 craft tutorials about 10 minutes long from experts like Annie Leibovitz, Simone Biles, and Anna Wintour. You can also tune into a live class or watch the recorded version afterwards. SRP: Rates start at $15 per month

GQMagazine

The Best Gifts for Parents That They'll Actually Appreciate and Use

Finding the best gifts for parents of all kinds—whether that means your biological mom and dad, step- or adopted parents, in-laws, chosen guardians, new parents in your friend group, or some mix of all of the whole bunch—is always tough. It's a dance of being one step ahead of the proactive parents who buy everything they need themselves, and circumventing the practical kinds who always say they prefer a giant wad of cash or gift card over something transient like a bouquet. Whatever the case, if you can get away with giving just one present to both parents at the same time, by all means go for it.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
thekatynews.com

Useful Tips On How To Choose Gifts For Babies

Choosing a gift for a baby can be an overwhelming experience, especially if you are not sure what to buy. However, some general guidelines will help make the process of choosing gifts easier and stress-free. If you want to give your friend or family member’s new baby something they will love and appreciate but might not know about on their own, then read these tips on how to choose gifts for babies.
RELATIONSHIPS
myrecipes.com

15+ Truly Useful Gifts That Bakers Will Love

Have a baker in your life? Then you have a gift that keeps on giving. Because not only do bakers love to share the product of their passion with those they love, they are always the easiest people to buy gifts for, because any baker will tell you that no amount of baking gear is too much! As someone who bakes several times a week, I can attest to the fact that great baking tools are always a welcome gift.
LIFESTYLE
Thrillist

Great Fitness Gifts for Your Most Active Friends

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work. Working out took on a whole new meaning during the pandemic....
FITNESS
baylorlariat.com

Best gifts to give your friend or significant other

Homemade cookies are an inexpensive way to let your loved ones know you have been thinking about them. Concord, Calif., junior Sarah Hamilton said she would gift these to her friends. Price range: $5 to $10. Necklace. San Clemente, Calif., junior Shaye Pettis said she loves wearing jewelry and it...
LIFESTYLE
northernpublicradio.org

Perspective: The gift of setting the Thanksgiving table

I have always loved to set the table. There is something about the placing of silverware, plates, napkins, and on special occasions, candles and a centerpiece, that brings me joy. And this has never been truer than at Thanksgiving. Ours is a long vintage table found decades ago at a...
SOCIETY
