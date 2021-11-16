This Toilet Tuesday (11/16/21)

This week’s TTT is brought to you by being up for 24 hours straight for overnight work and copious amounts of coffee. As such I’m a little out of it, but thankfully, Karhu has stepped in to put a rec on your radar this week. Looking over the list myself and...
Robin McNamara passed away earlier this month at the age of 74. The singer was best known for his popular pop song from 1970, Lay A Little Lovin' on Me, which dubbed him a One Hit Wonder, though he had two other songs that did well on the charts: Got To Believe In Love and Beer Drinkin' Man.
During an appearance on BBC Radio, Paul McCartney has opened up about the “cruel” and “nasty” behaviour of his late Beatles bandmate John Lennon following the group’s breakup. When asked about his song ‘Too Many People,’ McCartney replied (via Ultimate Guitar): “‘Too Many People,’ this song was written a year...
A huge asteroid is expected to hurtle past Earth on Sunday, according to NASA — and it’s said to be three times bigger than Big Ben. Travelling at a whopping 18,000 miles per hour, the Apollo-class asteroid called 3361 Orpheus is 984 feet wide and is currently on the US space agency’s “Close Approach” list.
Earth's "solid" inner core might actually be a bit mushy, researchers now find. For over half a century, the scientific community thought that Earth's inner core was a solid ball of compressed iron alloy surrounded by a liquid outer core. But new research, published Sept. 20 in the journal Physics of the Earth and Planetary Interiors, suggests that the firmness of the planetary ball ranges from hard to semisoft to liquid metal.
Otis Williams, the last surviving original member of The Temptations, celebrates his 80th birthday this Saturday. Williams continues to perform with the legendary Motown quintet, which is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year, and he tells ABC Audio, "I'm still enjoying it, 60 years later. Turning 80, and still having fun."
Eric Clapton doubles down on his anti-vaxxer stance in a podcast appearance, while blaming a bad Rolling Stone review for the demise of legendary late-60s rockers Cream. It seems a quiet and dignified retirement isn't on the cards for Eric Clapton, as the guitarist recently appeared on The Defender, a podcast hosted by vocal anti-vaccine campaigner Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. (Yes, he is a relation.)
Cats are elegant and graceful creatures. Except when they're not. As you probably already know if you have one (or saw our articles 50 Hilarious Examples Of Cat Logic, 161 Cats Who Immediately Regretted Their Poor Life Choices, and 50 Overdramatic Cats Who Deserve An Oscar), felines can be really silly too. And we have more pics to prove it!
At a 2000 European music festival, nine people were killed after a crowd stampede that occurred while the band Pearl Jam performed. A day of rain had soaked the grounds of the Roskilde Festival in Denmark to mud. After vendors had run out of boots, concertgoers began wrapping plastic bags around their shoes. That made it difficult to navigate the pavement at the Orange Stage, where an estimated 50,000 fans had turned up to see the Seattle rockers perform.
Famed heavy metal singer Ozzy Osbourne announced the release of a new updated digital release of his 1981 album, Diary of a Madman, due out on November 5. The new release from the Grammy Award-winning frontman will also include a new track: a live version of his song, “Flying High Again.”
Rock’n’roll musicians have a habit of thinking of themselves like secular gods, but the truth is they’re not infallible. No matter how successful a band may or may not have been in the past, there’s never any guarantee their next record will live up to the heights they’ve previously scaled. Sometimes, everything that once went right just all goes wrong.There are often extenuating circumstances, of course. Band members may leave due to death, drugs or just good old-fashioned “musical differences”, or an ambitious new direction may turn out to be more like a swerve into oncoming traffic.Whatever the cause, the...
Brian May (QUEEN), Slash (GUNS N' ROSES), Nikki Sixx (MÖTLEY CRÜE), SCORPIONS, Lenny Kravitz, Doro Pesch and Joan Jett are among the musicians who have reacted on social media to the passing of rock 'n' roll photographer Mick Rock, who died earlier this week at age 72. His death was announced on his Twitter page. The cause of death has not been disclosed.
Guitars owned by U2’s the Edge, Eddie Van Halen, Elvis Presley and Eric Clapton were among the highest-bid items at a rock-themed auction that raked in over $5 million this weekend.
Julien’s Auctions’ Icons & Idols: Rock N’ Roll event also featured David Gilmour’s stage-used guitar from Pink Floyd’s Momentarily Lapse of Reason era ($200,000, doubling its pre-auction estimate) and Amy Winehouse’s Fender Stratocaster, which the late singer played onstage in and in the “Take the Box” music video; that guitar sold for $153,000.
Despite the controversy surrounding Clapton’s stance on vaccination mandates and Covid lockdowns, people still really like the song...
Welcome to This Week in Geek, your guide to events of interest to the Minnesota geek community for the week of Monday, November 15, to Sunday, November 21. When: Monday, November 15, at 10:30 a.m. Where: Virtual event. Learn best practices for being a good host to your plant comrades...
A private 40th birthday bash at the Fort Worth Zoo on Friday night featured big performances by Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder and The Chainsmokers. But the party drew the ire of some neighbors, who complained of loud noise and said they worried for the animals’ safety. “Those poor animals. If...
An Instagram influencer shocked followers by posting a video she claimed showed how to eat a croissant “like a Parisian”.In the video, Carolin Lauffenberger, who is based in Berlin, dips the tip of the pastry into the foam of a cappuccino before eating it, hashtagging the post #howtobeparisian and #parisguru.The video swiftly garnered 97,623 likes and counting.But when Parisian blog @ParisSnobiety reposted the video - captioned “How do you eat your croissant?” - Paris fans were divided.“Please don’t do that,” commented user @_julialiliana_, racking up 126 likes in agreement.She then followed up to say, “I once saw an American do...
Wack 100 has always maintained 6ix9ine didn’t violate street code by testifying for the federal government in 2019. As he explained during a 2019 interview with Hollywood Unlocked, Wack 100 considers him a civilian — not a gang member. “Everybody knew that this kid with rainbow kid was not a...
