Old Dominion Freight Line draws cautious view from UBS after +80% YTD rally

OPEC+ had previously agreed to boost output by 400k barrels a day per month to restore pre-pandemic output levels. Overview: The markets are unsettled. Bond yields have jumped, tech stocks are leading an equity slump, and yesterday's crude oil bounce reversed. Gold, which peaked last week near $1877, has been dumped to around $1793. The tech sell-off in the US carried into the Asia Pacific session, and Hong Kong led most markets lower. The local holiday let Japanese markets off unscathed, though the Nikkei futures are off about 0.4%. Australia and India managed to post minor gains as the MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell for the fourth time in five sessions. Europe's Stoxx 600 has slid around 1.5% today, its fourth consecutive decline, but has clawed back nearly half the gains. It is the longest retreat in two months. US futures are lower, with the NASDAQ leading the move. Near 1.64%, the US 10-year yield is at the upper end of this month's range. Last month it reached 1.70%. European bond yields are mostly 4-6 bp higher, and peripheral spreads have widened a little. The dollar is sitting in the middle of the major currencies. The dollar bloc, sterling, and the Norwegian krone, which are the risk-on, levered to growth currencies, are weaker. The euro, yen, and Swiss franc are little changed but firmer. The dollar briefly traded above JPY115.00 in Asia, without Tokyo, before being pushed back. The steady euro has taken some pressure off most of the regional currencies. The Turkish lira has been in a virtual freefall following President Erdogan's spirited defense of his efforts to drive down rates. There was around 10 lira to the dollar in the middle of November. Today, at its peak, there is about 12.48 lira to the dollar.

STOCKS ・ 4 HOURS AGO