Gov. Beshear & Congressman Rogers Award More Than $9 Million in Grants to Support Economic Development Projects in E.Ky

On Friday, November 5th, Gov. Andy Beshear presented $9,280,350 to Lawrence Co Schools to support the renovation and expansion of the county’s vocational school. In the project funding application, school officials say the current Career and Technical Education program is held within a few classrooms in the current county high school. Because of limited space, the course offerings and student enrollment are also limited. The renovation and building expansion will change that. When finished, there will be new and improved spaces for agricultural education, computer science, coal technology, construction and carpentry, along with a greenhouse and distance-learning lab.

LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY ・ 14 DAYS AGO