Agriculture

Gov. Beshear & Congressman Rogers Award More Than $9 Million in Grants to Support Economic Development Projects in E.Ky

By Scott Ratliff
wklw.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Monday, Gov. Andy Beshear and U.S. Rep. Harold “Hal” Rogers (KY-05) announced $9.18 million in Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization (AMLER) Program funds for economic development projects in 10 Eastern Kentucky counties. When completed, these projects will help support local communities and spur economic growth in Martin, Letcher, Floyd, Leslie,...

www.wklw.com

