Fuelled by creativity and a love of street style, the former engineer turned his passion into a full-time career. Anyone who’s familiar with Anthony Urbano’s playful style, bright hair and artsy nails wouldn’t be surprised to find out that his first side hustle was selling sketches of Animaniacs cartoons to his high-school classmates. “I always wanted to do something creative and express myself by making things or showcasing things that I could do,” says the Filipino-American influencer. As a kid growing up in New Jersey, Anthony Urbano was book smart and great at math — but he also loved creating his own building projects out of Lego and watching HGTV for interior inspiration. His dad often drove him into New York City, where he was captivated by sleek buildings made from concrete and steel. “I would marvel at the science and the engineering behind them,” he recalls.

