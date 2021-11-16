ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida woman whose husband sued to get her ivermectin dies from COVID

By Nexstar Media Wire, The Associated Press
WANE 15
WANE 15
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XjPjT_0cyXJsbl00

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla (AP) — A Florida teacher hospitalized with COVID-19 has died after her husband unsuccessfully sued to force doctors to treat her with ivermectin, a drug popular among some skeptics of accepted coronavirus treatments despite a lack of studies proving its effectiveness.

Tamara Drock’s husband told the Palm Beach Post that she died on Friday, 12 weeks after being admitted to Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center.

Doctor suspended for ‘dangerous misinformation’ on COVID

Ryan Drock sued trying to require doctors to administer ivermectin, a drug approved to treat conditions caused by parasitic worms. The FDA has not approved the drug as a COVID treatment.

A judge said it would be dangerous to allow judges to overturn doctors’ decisions.

The Post says the hospital system did not immediately respond to its requests for comment.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Palm Beach Gardens, FL
Society
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
Palm Beach Gardens, FL
Government
Palm Beach Gardens, FL
Health
City
Palm Beach Gardens, FL
Local
Florida Coronavirus
City
Palm Beach, FL
Local
Florida Health
Palm Beach Gardens, FL
Coronavirus
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ivermectin#Covid 19#Covid#Ap#The Palm Beach Post
WANE 15

US missionaries say 2 of 17 abductees freed in Haiti

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Two of 17 abducted members of a missionary group have been freed in Haiti and are safe, “in good spirits and being cared for,” their Ohio-based church organization announced Sunday.Christian Aid Ministries issued a statement saying it could not give the names of those released, why they were freed or other […]
SOCIETY
WANE 15

Hoosiers age 18 and older now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine boosters

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — The Indiana Department of Health (IDOH) has announced that any Hoosier aged 18 or older can now receive a booster dose of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines as long as they received their second dose at least six months ago. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday approved the […]
INDIANA STATE
WANE 15

WANE 15

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
465K+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy