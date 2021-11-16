Chicago City Council to approve ordinance that prevents bar owners for being fined for allowing pets inside

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — A Chicago City Council committee is recommending a rule change clarifying that bars are not restaurants, especially where dogs are concerned.

You may not know this but dogs are allowed inside Chicago bars and taverns if the owners say it's okay.

But they're mostly not allowed inside restaurants where food is served.

Downtown Ald. Brendan Reilly asked the City Council licensing committee to approve an ordinance that would make it clear that orange and lemon slices in drinks are not food despite what some city inspectors might say.

"This is only affecting tavern licenses not restaurants. But essentially the problem we're looking to solve here is that some taverns have been getting cited by the health department due to some ambiguity in the code," Reilly told WBBM Newsradio.

Reilly stressed that no bar will be forced to allow pets inside but those that want to can without worrying about garnishes on cocktails.

The committee agreed and the measure now goes to the full council.