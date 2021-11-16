Ravens release RB Le’Veon Bell

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With star quarterback Lamar Jackson missing Sunday’s game in Chicago, the Baltimore Ravens are turning to backup Tyler Huntley to lead them against the Bears. The Ravens announced late Sunday morning that Jackson was inactive due to an illness, a day after his status was downgraded to questionable. Jackson practiced Friday after missing consecutive practices because of the unspecified illness. In Jackson’s absence, Huntley is getting his first NFL start against Chicago. Huntley, 23, saw limited action during Baltimore’s Week 6 rout of the Los Angeles Chargers and again the following week during the team’s loss to the Cincinnati...

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO