ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Turkey travel: The Thanksgiving food you can bring on a plane this year

By Laura Morrison
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P5V2B_0cyXIZ4H00

**Related Video Above: Now is time to get vaccinated before Thanksgiving, Ohio’s top doctor says.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Thanksgiving weekend travel is famous for clogging airports. And to keep things running smoothly at security checkpoints, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has once again announced the traditional holiday food items flyers are allowed to take with them on the plane.

As coming from afar isn’t going to squelch peoples’ desire to bring their famous pumpkin pie or classic yams and marshmallows dish along for the ride to share with family and friends, TSA has made it simple.

How to best keep your pets safe during Thanksgiving

“If it’s a solid item, then it can go through a checkpoint,” TSA said in a press release. “However, if you can spill it, spread it, spray it, pump it or pour it, and it’s larger than 3.4 ounces, then it should go in a checked bag.”

Good to go in your carry-on Thanksgiving foods:

  • Baked goods: Yes, that includes pumpkin pie.
  • Meat: Frozen, cooked or otherwise, all meat is allowed, but please remember to package correctly.
  • Stuffing in all forms.
  • Casseroles: Midwesterners, rejoice!
  • Mac ‘n Cheese: Fully cooked or not.
  • Fresh vegetables
  • Fresh fruit
  • Candy: But do keep this in your carry-on, as otherwise, you may be asked to share.
  • Spices

Those food items that are able to be taken through security should still be placed in a plastic bag to make TSA screeners’ jobs easier.

Thanksgiving 2021: Talking turkey about vaccination etiquette

Can only be in your checked luggage Thanksgiving foods:

  • Cranberry sauce
  • Gravy
  • Wine, champagne, sparking apple cider
  • Canned fruit or vegetables
  • Preserves, jams and jellies
  • Maple syrup
  • Anything else that has liquid or could be considered “spreadable”

Find full TSA travel guidelines right here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Hopkins could see record week for travel

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Cleveland Hopkins International Airport may experience its busiest travel week ever this Thanksgiving. Folks lined up to visit friends and family at the airport Wednesday. Cleveland Hopkins says their busiest year ever was 2019 and they’re seeing even more people this year. “Our forecast is ahead of 2019 levels, which was […]
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Lifestyle
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

That’s a wrap! Operation Giving Tree collects thousands of toys for local children

CLEVELAND (WJW) – FOX 8’s Operation Giving Tree wrapped up Wednesday evening and, thanks to help from our generous viewers, we’ve collected thousands of gifts for children this holiday season. Starting at 7 a.m., donors started dropping off new, unwrapped toys such as balls, dolls, games, stocking stuffers and gifts for teens like electronics, gift […]
CLEVELAND, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

13K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy