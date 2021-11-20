Turkey travel: The Thanksgiving food you can bring on a plane this year

**Related Video Above: Now is time to get vaccinated before Thanksgiving, Ohio’s top doctor says.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Thanksgiving weekend travel is famous for clogging airports. And to keep things running smoothly at security checkpoints, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has once again announced the traditional holiday food items flyers are allowed to take with them on the plane.

As coming from afar isn’t going to squelch peoples’ desire to bring their famous pumpkin pie or classic yams and marshmallows dish along for the ride to share with family and friends, TSA has made it simple.

“If it’s a solid item, then it can go through a checkpoint,” TSA said in a press release. “However, if you can spill it, spread it, spray it, pump it or pour it, and it’s larger than 3.4 ounces, then it should go in a checked bag.”

Good to go in your carry-on Thanksgiving foods:

Baked goods: Yes, that includes pumpkin pie.

Meat: Frozen, cooked or otherwise, all meat is allowed, but please remember to package correctly.

Stuffing in all forms.

Casseroles: Midwesterners, rejoice!

Mac ‘n Cheese: Fully cooked or not.

Fresh vegetables

Fresh fruit

Candy: But do keep this in your carry-on, as otherwise, you may be asked to share.

Spices

Those food items that are able to be taken through security should still be placed in a plastic bag to make TSA screeners’ jobs easier.

Can only be in your checked luggage Thanksgiving foods:

Cranberry sauce

Gravy

Wine, champagne, sparking apple cider

Canned fruit or vegetables

Preserves, jams and jellies

Maple syrup

Anything else that has liquid or could be considered “spreadable”

Find full TSA travel guidelines right here.

