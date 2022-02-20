The most dangerous state to drive in isn't New Jersey—it's this, according to data

Pixabay

Most dangerous states to drive in

With the hundreds of millions of privately and commercially owned vehicles registered in the United States, it is easy to see why so many Americans have become complacent when it comes to driving. In fact, most people in the U.S. don't go longer than a day without sitting inside a motor vehicle either as a driver or a passenger. Whether it's taking summer road trips, commuting to work, or simply driving to the grocery store, cars have become an indispensable part of everyday life.

While many 16 year olds are itching to get behind the wheel of a car for their driver's test, the sobering reality is that operating a vehicle is a huge responsibility and not to be taken lightly. Nearly 40,000 people died in car accidents in the U.S. in 2017, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration—that's an average of just over 100 people per day. The usual suspects of speeding, distracted driving, and driving under the influence are continuing to put Americans at risk on highways and roads.

The good news? Fatal motor vehicle accidents are down almost 2% from 2016 and 2015—both of which previously saw dramatic increases (a 6.5% increase from 2015 to 2016 and an 8.4% increase from 2014 and 2015). Even better news, preliminary data, and estimates from the first half of 2018 showed a continuation of the downward trend. Every year roads are improving, and vehicle manufacturers are adding more advanced safety features to their cars. The approaching reality of self-driving automatic cars might soon cause yet another evolution on U.S. roads.

Stacker took recently released statistics from the Federal Highway Administration's 2017 Highway Statistics Report (the most recent data available) ranked by fatalities per billion miles traveled to find the most dangerous state in the U.S. to drive in. The data was then organized by urban and rural roads and compared to the national average. The list used the Department of Transportation websites for each state to find relevant regulations, driving conditions, and major events within the state's current transportation situations.

Read on to discover the most dangerous states to drive in.

#51. Massachusetts

- Total fatalities: 5.59 per billion miles travelled (51.7% below the national average)

- Urban road fatalities: 5.51 per billion miles travelled (34.9% below the national average)

- Rural road fatalities: 7.1 per billion miles travelled (60.2% below the national average

Last on the list, the state of Massachusetts had the lowest number of driving fatalities in 2017. Massachusetts takes its toll roads seriously, and the state is in talks of making it even more expensive to cross its highways in the future and using the money to upgrade transportation infrastructure.

#50. Minnesota

- Total fatalities: 5.95 per billion miles travelled (48.5% below the national average)

- Urban road fatalities: 4.13 per billion miles travelled (51.2% below the national average)

- Rural road fatalities: 8.57 per billion miles travelled (52% below the national average

In addition to being nearly 50% below the national average for vehicle fatalities in 2017, Minnesota has a whole program dedicated to the prevention of further incidents after an accident occurs on its highways. The Freeway Incident Response Safety Team is dispatched after traffic accidents to help minimize secondary crashes throughout the state.

#49. New Hampshire

- Total fatalities: 7.46 per billion miles travelled (35.5% below the national average)

- Urban road fatalities: 6.18 per billion miles travelled (26.9% below the national average)

- Rural road fatalities: 9.39 per billion miles travelled (47.4% below the national average

There are 2,169 state and 1,684 municipal bridges in New Hampshire, with another 445 miles of rail in operation across the state. In an effort to reduce car accidents among children on their way to school, New Hampshire implemented a successful Safe Routes to School Program to enable elementary and middle school children to safely bike and walk to school.

#48. New Jersey

- Total fatalities: 8.05 per billion miles travelled (30.4% below the national average)

- Urban road fatalities: 7.28 per billion miles travelled (13.9% below the national average)

- Rural road fatalities: 16.8 per billion miles travelled (5.9% below the national average

New Jersey is looking toward the future when it comes to transportation. The state's Long Range Transportation Plan set forth a layout to improve its public transportation, encourage walking and biking, and shorten the length of necessary car travel by 2030.

#47. New York

- Total fatalities: 8.07 per billion miles travelled (30.2% below the national average)

- Urban road fatalities: 5.36 per billion miles travelled (36.6% below the national average)

- Rural road fatalities: 18.6 per billion miles travelled (4.2% above the national average

Driving in New York City can often pose a challenge even to the most experienced drivers. The state as a whole, however, was still 30% below the national average for total car fatalities in 2017. The state is currently working on a new bridge, one of the biggest single design-build contracts for a transportation project in the U.S., and an almost $4 billion project.

#46. Washington D.C.

- Total fatalities: 8.34 per billion miles travelled (27.8% below the national average)

- Urban road fatalities: 8.34 per billion miles travelled (1.3% below the national average)

- Rural road fatalities: 0 per billion miles travelled (100% below the national average)

Washington D.C.-based app “How's My Driving” allows residents to report things like speeding and bad parking and to look up information on license plates directly from the app. After several traffic accidents where pedestrians were killed by reckless driving, local news reported that a record number of users were logging into the app to report dangerous driving.

#45. Utah

- Total fatalities: 8.67 per billion miles travelled (25% below the national average)

- Urban road fatalities: 6.78 per billion miles travelled (19.8% below the national average)

- Rural road fatalities: 13.25 per billion miles travelled (25.8% below the national average

Getting a head start on the self-driving trend, Utah already has plans to launch an autonomous shuttle pilot program that will travel to different communities throughout the state. Members of the media were encouraged to take a ride in the shuttle and give the public one of its first looks into the future of self-driving vehicles at the state level.

#44. Connecticut

- Total fatalities: 8.83 per billion miles travelled (23.7% below the national average)

- Urban road fatalities: 8.18 per billion miles travelled (3.3% below the national average)

- Rural road fatalities: 13.99 per billion miles travelled (21.6% below the national average

Despite a lower position on the list when it comes to fatalities, a 2018 Safe Driving Report found that Connecticut had the most unsafe drivers in the entire country, due to an exorbitant number of bad habits including speeding, aggressive acceleration, and using electronic devices while driving. The study found that Connecticut drivers drove too fast on 56% percent of trips and used their phones on 34% of trips.

#43. Maryland

- Total fatalities: 9.16 per billion miles travelled (20.8% below the national average)

- Urban road fatalities: 8.44 per billion miles travelled (0.2% below the national average)

- Rural road fatalities: 11.74 per billion miles travelled (34.3% below the national average

The state of Maryland uses its annual Bike to Work Day in the major city of Baltimore to encourage modes of transportation other than cars. The event is in its 22nd year and brings the state together with dozens of events around the city to promote awareness of the rules of the road and benefits of biking instead of driving.

#42. Washington

- Total fatalities: 9.2 per billion miles travelled (20.4% below the national average)

- Urban road fatalities: 7.17 per billion miles travelled (15.2% below the national average)

- Rural road fatalities: 13.69 per billion miles travelled (23.4% below the national average

Washington state enacted a “distracted-driving law” in 2017, banning any electronic handheld device use while driving (even while stopped at a red light). Originally residents were given until 2019 to adapt to the new law, but Gov. Jay Inslee decided to move the date up by a year in an effort to reduce distraction-related accidents.

#41. Vermont

- Total fatalities: 9.29 per billion miles travelled (19.6% below the national average)

- Urban road fatalities: 6.06 per billion miles travelled (28.3% below the national average)

- Rural road fatalities: 10.61 per billion miles travelled (40.6% below the national average)

The Vermont Department of Transportation now installs rumble stripes in every new paving project across the state and is even considering adding them into projects that have already been finished. There have been 4,000 accidents from vehicles crossing the highway centerline in Vermont since 2009, resulting in 94 fatalities and 1,700 injuries, according to the department's website.

#40. Wisconsin

- Total fatalities: 9.38 per billion miles travelled (18.8% below the national average)

- Urban road fatalities: 6.66 per billion miles travelled (21.2% below the national average)

- Rural road fatalities: 11.96 per billion miles travelled (33.0% below the national average)

Wisconsin's free driving safety alert program, 511WI, provides drivers with personalized route and safety information. The website allows drivers to create alerts for their routes, access weather forecasts, view traffic in real time, and get reports for specific highways.

#39. Virginia

- Total fatalities: 9.84 per billion miles travelled (14.9% below the national average)

- Urban road fatalities: 5.55 per billion miles travelled (34.4% below the national average)

- Rural road fatalities: 17.63 per billion miles travelled (1.3% below the national average

To protect both drivers and workers during highway and road construction projects, the Virginia Department of Transportation uses portable temporary rumble strips to help encourage slower speeds and alert drivers to work zones. By July 2019, these strips will be required for all applicable VDOT-administered projects.

#38. Iowa

- Total fatalities: 9.86 per billion miles travelled (14.7% below the national average)

- Urban road fatalities: 5.63 per billion miles travelled (33.4% below the national average)

- Rural road fatalities: 12.78 per billion miles travelled (28.5% below the national average)

The Iowa Department of Transportation offers multiple online resources to encourage safe driving practices in its new drivers. New drivers can easily access license practice tests and the state driving manual, and a guide for parents and guardians of young drivers is available as well.

#37. Ohio

- Total fatalities: 9.86 per billion miles travelled (14.7% below the national average)

- Urban road fatalities: 7.36 per billion miles travelled (13.0% below the national average)

- Rural road fatalities: 15.62 per billion miles travelled (12.5% below the national average)

Ohio's Transportation Research Center is the largest independent vehicle testing facility in North America. In 2018, it opened the SMARTCenter, the world's largest automated and connected vehicle testing facility, providing a dedicated site to test autonomous cars before they are released into the public.

#36. Hawaii

- Total fatalities: 9.95 per billion miles travelled (13.9% below the national average)

- Urban road fatalities: 9.23 per billion miles travelled (9.1% above the national average)

- Rural road fatalities: 13.42 per billion miles travelled (24.9% below the national average)

Hawaii's diverse landscape and unpredictable weather make it prone to natural disasters such as flooding, presenting a unique challenge to the state's department of transportation. Since the multiple-lane highways of Oahu differ greatly from the country roads of Kauai, for example, the state's DOT website offers visitor information and driving guides for each of the six major islands.

#35. Michigan

- Total fatalities: 10.12 per billion miles travelled (12.4% below the national average)

- Urban road fatalities: 8.82 per billion miles travelled (4.3% above the national average)

- Rural road fatalities: 12.96 per billion miles travelled (27.4% below the national average)

Like many other states, Michigan is cracking down on the use of electronic devices while driving in 2019. According to highway patrol, state troopers in Michigan gave out a whopping 178 tickets for distracted driving between April 14 and April 20 this year alone.

#34. Illinois

- Total fatalities: 10.16 per billion miles travelled (12.1% below the national average)

- Urban road fatalities: 8.38 per billion miles travelled (0.9% below the national average)

- Rural road fatalities: 15.6 per billion miles travelled (12.7% below the national average)

The state of Illinois is taking texting while driving extremely seriously starting in summer 2019, when getting caught in the act will officially count as a moving violation. If a driver gets three moving violations within a one-year period, they will have their license suspended.

#33. Rhode Island

- Total fatalities: 10.37 per billion miles travelled (10.3% below the national average)

- Urban road fatalities: 9.02 per billion miles travelled (6.6% above the national average)

- Rural road fatalities: 19.9 per billion miles travelled (11.4% above the national average)

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation is currently undergoing the largest design-build project in its history. After seven out of nine bridges at the Route 6/10 interchange just west of Providence (and a critical link between several busy Interstates) were rated as structurally deficient, construction began in fall 2018 to fix the issues. The construction is projected to be completed by winter 2019.

#32. California

- Total fatalities: 10.48 per billion miles travelled (9.4% below the national average)

- Urban road fatalities: 7.59 per billion miles travelled (10.3% below the national average)

- Rural road fatalities: 25.59 per billion miles travelled (43.3% above the national average)

The state's Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017 allotted $54 billion in repairs to roads, bridges, and highways across California over the next decade. The project will also focus on improving driving safety and public transportation. To guide residents through the many projects, the state created a website with information about funding, maps, updates, and a feature displaying before and after photos of construction.

#31. Nebraska

- Total fatalities: 10.86 per billion miles travelled (6.1% below the national average)

- Urban road fatalities: 7.26 per billion miles travelled (14.1% below the national average)

- Rural road fatalities: 13.82 per billion miles travelled (22.6% below the national average)

Nebraska recently unveiled a new campaign to educate citizens about the dangers of drugged driving in April 2019 in collaboration with local, county, and state law enforcement organizations. Approximately 19% of all deadly crashes in the state were drug-related in 2017, according to local news outlets.

#30. Indiana

- Total fatalities: 11.18 per billion miles travelled (3.3% below the national average)

- Urban road fatalities: 6.81 per billion miles travelled (19.5% below the national average)

- Rural road fatalities: 18.94 per billion miles travelled (6% above the national average)

The Indiana Work Zone Safety Law of 2011 urged drivers to proceed through work zones safely by setting forth a steep set of fines for speeding and other driving infractions. Driving recklessly or aggressively through a work zone in Indiana can incur fines up to $5,000 for drivers.

#29. Pennsylvania

- Total fatalities: 11.19 per billion miles travelled (3.2% below the national average)

- Urban road fatalities: 7.93 per billion miles travelled (6.3% below the national average)

- Rural road fatalities: 17.34 per billion miles travelled (2.9% below the national average)

A recent law signed by the governor of Pennsylvania will allow some citizens with certain minor offenses to keep their licenses. While those who commit crimes while driving (like a DUI) would still lose their licenses, those who commit minor offenses—such as failure to pay child support or underage drinking—won't automatically have their driving privileges suspended as they had in the past.

#28. Nevada

- Total fatalities: 11.2 per billion miles travelled (3.1% below the national average)

- Urban road fatalities: 10.21 per billion miles travelled (20.8% above the national average)

- Rural road fatalities: 14.11 per billion miles travelled (21% below the national average)

Nevada's current Project Neon, which is set to widen almost four miles of interstate in downtown Las Vegas, is the largest public works project in the history of the state. Safety is one of the primary goals of the project, as the area is the busiest portion of highway in Nevada, seeing 25,000 lane changes each hour.

#27. Delaware

- Total fatalities: 11.37 per billion miles travelled (1.6% below the national average)

- Urban road fatalities: 7.13 per billion miles travelled (15.7% below the national average)

- Rural road fatalities: 23.35 per billion miles travelled (30.7% above the national average)

The Delaware Department of Transportation uses data—some from as recently as January 2019—to update its dashboard page and give citizens important information about traffic safety and the condition of pavements and bridges. There is even a chart for average wait times at the DMV on the dashboard.

#26. Maine

- Total fatalities: 11.67 per billion miles travelled (1% above the national average)

- Urban road fatalities: 7.65 per billion miles travelled (9.5% below the national average)

- Rural road fatalities: 13.35 per billion miles travelled (25.2% below the national average)

Maine's Department of Transportation provides a free safety patrol service on sections of the busy I-295 during peak travel times. Not only is the patrol trained to quickly remove debris and disabled vehicles from accidents, but it can also provide minor mechanical assistance such as changing flat tires and jumping batteries for no charge.

#25. North Dakota

- Total fatalities: 11.84 per billion miles travelled (2.4% above the national average)

- Urban road fatalities: 3.08 per billion miles travelled (63.5% below the national average)

- Rural road fatalities: 15.15 per billion miles travelled (15.2% below the national average)

North Dakota's “Vision Zero” website has information on statewide strategies for improved driving safety, statistics, and safety plans. There is also a crash memorial wall to put faces to the names of vehicle-related fatalities.

#24. North Carolina

- Total fatalities: 11.85 per billion miles travelled (2.5% above the national average)

- Urban road fatalities: 6.44 per billion miles travelled (23.9% below the national average)

- Rural road fatalities: 22.5 per billion miles travelled (26% above the national average)

The North Carolina Highway Patrol announced a new campaign in an effort to reduce driving accidents among teenagers, specifically distracted driving, which is one of the leading causes of young driver fatalities. For the 2019 prom and spring break season, highway patrol increased their presence during peak hour inside school zones.

#23. Oregon

- Total fatalities: 11.89 per billion miles travelled (2.9% above the national average)

- Urban road fatalities: 6.89 per billion miles travelled (18.5% below the national average)

- Rural road fatalities: 19.52 per billion miles travelled (9.3% above the national average)

“Trip Check” from the Oregon Department of Transportation allows residents to access road and weather conditions easily from the website. Users can view traffic in real time, check out rest areas and tourist destinations, and see construction zones throughout the whole state.

#22. Colorado

- Total fatalities: 12.14 per billion miles travelled (5% above the national average)

- Urban road fatalities: 9.8 per billion miles travelled (15.9% above the national average)

- Rural road fatalities: 17.62 per billion miles travelled (1.3% below the national average)

The Colorado Department of Transportation offers grants to organizations throughout the state that can provide programs, projects, and services to increase motor safety awareness and reduce the number of traffic fatalities. Information is available about how current and past grantees have used their money to promote safety, as well as information on applying for grants.

#21. Missouri

- Total fatalities: 12.25 per billion miles travelled (6% above the national average)

- Urban road fatalities: 10.7 per billion miles travelled (26.6% above the national average)

- Rural road fatalities: 14.32 per billion miles travelled (19.8% below the national average)

The government in Missouri is currently working on a proposal to address the poor condition of some of the state's bridges . Missouri has over 10,000 bridges, making it the state with the sixth highest number in the United States.

#20. Georgia

- Total fatalities: 12.35 per billion miles travelled (6.8% above the national average)

- Urban road fatalities: 10.17 per billion miles travelled (20.3% above the national average)

- Rural road fatalities: 19.25 per billion miles travelled (7.8% above the national average)

Georgia passed a law in July 2018 that makes handling electronic devices and phones while driving illegal, and studies show that the law has made a difference in the state's safety record. TrueMotion, a company that analyzes phone data, found that since the law went into effect fewer drivers were using their phones behind the wheel.

#19. Wyoming

- Total fatalities: 12.57 per billion miles travelled (8.7% above the national average)

- Urban road fatalities: 9.53 per billion miles travelled (12.7% above the national average)

- Rural road fatalities: 13.87 per billion miles travelled (22.3% below the national average)

Wyoming was one of three states chosen by the U.S. Department of Transportation in 2015 to test advanced short-range communication technology, primarily along the I-80 that runs across more than 400 miles of Wyoming's southern border. The extreme weather conditions that the interstate faces throughout the year have become troublesome for motorists and freight deliveries, and the program is aimed at improving driving safety.

#18. Tennessee

- Total fatalities: 12.64 per billion miles travelled (9.4% above the national average)

- Urban road fatalities: 9.46 per billion miles travelled (11.8% above the national average)

- Rural road fatalities: 19.71 per billion miles travelled (10.4% above the national average)

The state's capital city of Nashville will be seeing a large amount of renovation on its I-440 until the end of 2020. The $152 million project is set to reconstruct the highway and improve safety conditions for the busy area.

#17. New Mexico

- Total fatalities: 12.77 per billion miles travelled (10.5% above the national average)

- Urban road fatalities: 13.91 per billion miles travelled (64.5% above the national average)

- Rural road fatalities: 11.6 per billion miles travelled (35% below the national average

For an easy commute option, the New Mexico Department of Transportation offers residents an express “Park and Ride” bus during peak times on the weekdays and evenings. The program helps reduce the number of cars on the road during rush hour and has never had any major safety incidents.

#16. Oklahoma

- Total fatalities: 13.26 per billion miles travelled (14.7% above the national average)

- Urban road fatalities: 8.75 per billion miles travelled (3.5% above the national average)

- Rural road fatalities: 18.77 per billion miles travelled (5.1% above the national average

Oklahoma lawmakers are getting a head start on autonomous driving by creating a bill that would establish rules to regulate driverless cars. Sponsors of the bill hope to make the state a forerunner in the testing and implementation of the new technology.

#15. South Dakota

- Total fatalities: 13.38 per billion miles travelled (15.7% above the national average)

- Urban road fatalities: 6.92 per billion miles travelled (18.2% below the national average)

- Rural road fatalities: 16.14 per billion miles travelled (9.6% below the national average

South Dakota has the lowest age limit on driving in the country. At just 14 years old, residents are allowed to apply for a driver's license in the state when accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

#14. Alabama

- Total fatalities: 13.41 per billion miles travelled (16% above the national average)

- Urban road fatalities: 8.38 per billion miles travelled (0.9% below the national average)

- Rural road fatalities: 20.78 per billion miles travelled (16.4% above the national average

Alabama passed an “anti-road rage bill” in early April 2019 to reduce the number of anger-related traffic accidents. The bill is designed to keep slower drivers out of the left lane, which should be reserved for those driving closer to the top of the speed limit.

#13. Arkansas

- Total fatalities: 13.55 per billion miles travelled (17.2% above the national average)

- Urban road fatalities: 8.83 per billion miles travelled (4.4% above the national average)

- Rural road fatalities: 18.59 per billion miles travelled (4.1% above the national average)

At just over 17% above the national average for driving fatalities in the country, Arkansas has more than 2.5 million cars registered in the state. The Arkansas Department of Transportation runs several programs designed to increase road safety, such as “Safe Routes to School” and the “Transportation Alternatives Program.”

#12. Texas

- Total fatalities: 13.63 per billion miles travelled (18% above the national average)

- Urban road fatalities: 11.02 per billion miles travelled (30.3% above the national average)

- Rural road fatalities: 20.63 per billion miles travelled (15.5% above the national average)

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, the state's booming economy has led to a steep increase in population as more and more people move to Texas . The “Texas Clear Lanes” program is designed to address the growing problem of too many cars on the roads by adding additional lanes and highway construction.

#11. Idaho

- Total fatalities: 14.1 per billion miles travelled (22% above the national average)

- Urban road fatalities: 5.17 per billion miles travelled (38.8% below the national average)

- Rural road fatalities: 13.56 per billion miles travelled (24.1% below the national average

A 2019 study rated Idaho drivers as some of the worst in the country using data on crashes and citations. Drunk driving, according to the study , was a particular problem across the state, and Idaho has continued to slip in the last few years.

#10. Florida

- Total fatalities: 14.22 per billion miles travelled (23% above the national average)

- Urban road fatalities: 9.46 per billion miles travelled (11.9% above the national average)

- Rural road fatalities: 18.77 per billion miles travelled (5.1% above the national average

Florida's high number of fatalities may have something to do with one of the leading causes of accidents in America: distracted driving. Up until recently, police officers could only cite drivers for texting while driving if they had already pulled them over for another violation. A recently proposed law is seeking to make it a main offense.

#9. Kansas

- Total fatalities: 14.29 per billion miles travelled (23.6% above the national average)

- Urban road fatalities: 8.46 per billion miles travelled (0% below the national average)

- Rural road fatalities: 20.75 per billion miles travelled (16.2% above the national average)

In 2017 there were six deaths and 269 injuries in Kansas due to drivers using their cellphones while driving. AAA Kansas launched a multi-year campaign in April 2019 that is aimed at reducing distracted driving.

#8. Alaska

- Total fatalities: 14.31 per billion miles travelled (23.8% above the national average)

- Urban road fatalities: 10.32 per billion miles travelled (22.1% above the national average)

- Rural road fatalities: 19.38 per billion miles travelled (8.5% above the national average)

Even though the views are some of the most scenic in the world, Alaska can also be plagued by some pretty intense weather conditions in the winter. Visitors and residents can check the Alaska Department of Transportation website for driving conditions and safety information.

#7. Montana

- Total fatalities: 14.71 per billion miles travelled (27.3% above the national average)

- Urban road fatalities: 4.87 per billion miles travelled (42.4% below the national average)

- Rural road fatalities: 19.09 per billion miles travelled (6.9% above the national average

The Montana Department of Transportation gives information on driving-related fatalities on the homepage of its website, along with what kind of behaviors led to the incidents such as impaired driving and improper restraint (seatbelts, etc). The crash data also includes how many fatalities were distributed among pedestrians, motorists, bicyclists, or motorcyclists.

#6. Arizona

- Total fatalities: 15.37 per billion miles travelled (32.9% above the national average)

- Urban road fatalities: 13.19 per billion miles travelled (55.9% above the national average)

- Rural road fatalities: 21.75 per billion miles travelled (21.8% above the national average)

The number of people killed in car crashes throughout the state has increased every year since 2014, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. The ADOT director has been displaying the number of traffic fatalities on the website's homepage since January 2018 in an effort to raise public awareness about the dangers of irresponsible driving.

#5. Louisiana

- Total fatalities: 15.44 per billion miles travelled (33.6% above the national average)

- Urban road fatalities: 12.88 per billion miles travelled (52.3% above the national average)

- Rural road fatalities: 19.4 per billion miles travelled (8.7% above the national average

The Louisiana House of Representatives is attempting to curb the state's traffic fatalities record by passing a law making aggressive driving an illegal offense. Drivers who exhibit behavior such as making unsafe lane changes and following too closely could see fines up to $500 and jail time.

#4. Kentucky

- Total fatalities: 15.88 per billion miles travelled (37.4% above the national average)

- Urban road fatalities: 11.79 per billion miles travelled (39.4% above the national average)

- Rural road fatalities: 19.43 per billion miles travelled (8.8% above the national average)

Kentucky has almost three times more fatalities on rural streets than on its urban roads. Over half of work zone accidents reported in the state were a result of distracted driving, according to local news sources.

#3. West Virginia

- Total fatalities: 15.89 per billion miles travelled (37.4% above the national average)

- Urban road fatalities: 10.71 per billion miles travelled (26.6% above the national average)

- Rural road fatalities: 20.37 per billion miles travelled (14.0% above the national average)

West Virginia boasts some of the most scenic road trips in the country. The mountain roads, however, can surprise visitors with twists and turns that can cause accidents. Visitors and residents can check the traffic and road conditions on the Department of Transportation website before getting behind the wheel.

#2. Mississippi

- Total fatalities: 16.88 per billion miles travelled (46% above the national average)

- Urban road fatalities: 15.4 per billion miles travelled (82.2% above the national average)

- Rural road fatalities: 17.87 per billion miles travelled (0.1% above the national average)

Dangerous driving isn't the only problem when it comes to Mississippi's roads and highways. According to the state's Department of Transportation, the state spends more than $3 million per year cleaning up Mississippi's roadways from litter.

#1. South Carolina

- Total fatalities: 17.8 per billion miles travelled (54% above the national average)

- Urban road fatalities: 9.96 per billion miles travelled (17.8% above the national average)

- Rural road fatalities: 27.17 per billion miles travelled (52.2% above the national average)

South Carolina saw almost 18 deaths per billion miles traveled on its roadways in 2017, the worst in the country. Legislation in the state has proposed ways to make ride-sharing safer after a South Carolina student was murdered after getting into the car of an Uber impersonator.