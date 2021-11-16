ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly Hills, CA

Erika Jayne Is Ready To Perform Again And Says “Everything Is Good” After Season 11 Of The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills

By Justin S
Reality Tea
Reality Tea
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HYNUO_0cyXI42F00

After the four-part reunion for season 11 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills , we were all left wondering, “Where does Erika Jayne go from here?” With her occasional Southern drawl, she recanted her version of events from the last year , from the mistresses to the car flips. Her explanations throughout the reunion garnered sympathy from some but raised even more questions for others. But with that rollercoaster RHOBH season behind her, Erika says that her life is good, and she’s ready to step back into the music world.

During an interview with Teddi Mellencamp , who is currency moonlighting as a correspondent for Extra , Erika shared some updates on her life after season 11 . In the interview, Teddi commended Erika’s performance at the reunion before asking what her life is like now. With a new headline every day about a new lawsuit and orphans and widows waiting to be “taken care of,” you might expect a solemn answer from Erika. But on the contrary, she tells her former co-star that life is pretty good right now.

“Everything is good,” Erika said. “Life is turning in a positive direction, and it feels so good to have the season over … and just be on a much lighter path.”

Season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is filming right now. You can literally see the cast and crew in the background throughout the interview with Teddi . And based on the positive vibe Erika is describing, it sounds like her co-stars might have finally cooled down with their speculation into her connections to Tom Girardi’s misdeeds.

RELATED: Andy Cohen Is Happy Erika Jayne Never Sent A Baby Gift So He Won’t Be Implicated In Any Legal Matters

Teddi also asked Erika if fans can expect any new music in the future. She revealed that she’s looking forward to reviving her music career and that it’s just a matter of “getting back to it.”

“The world is not re-opened fully,” Erika explained. “I want to go perform. I want to go do things. But the truth is is that COVID has changed everything, and it will be a reemerging.”

When it’s safe for Erika to hit the stage again, surely there will be some fans eager to see her perform her classic songs like “Xxpensive” and “Cars.” Or perhaps, now that we all know the truth about her luxurious lifestyle, she’ll rebrand her music career and deliver a post-divorce album full of ballads. We’ll have to wait and see.

RELATED: Los Angeles Times Reporters Refute Erika Jayne’s Claims That She Had No Notice For Bombshell Article About She & Tom Girardi’s Finances

TELL US – ARE YOU LOOKING FORWARD TO SEEING ERIKA JAYNE NEXT SEASON ON RHOBH? ARE YOU INTERESTED IN HEARING NEW MUSIC FROM HER?

[Photo Credit: Bravo ]

Comments / 9

Vickie Davis
6d ago

Key word is performer!! She is not a singer by any means! She’s good at performing the fake divorce and fake tears!!!

Reply
11
Angela
6d ago

why would anyone go see her.she stole money from victims

Reply
17
Margaret Croyle
6d ago

where? at a drag show? or a senior dog show?

Reply
17
 

Reality Tea

Candiace Dillard Slams Andy Cohen For Building Real Housewives On The Backs Of Women And For Not Reaching Out After Her Physical Altercation With Monique Samuels

What was Bravo before Andy Cohen?  One may recall some artsy channel that played opera arias and the like on a Friday night.  And it went from that to one of the hottest channels thanks to the Real Housewives franchise thanks to the vision of Andy.  He built an empire, and functions as the center […] The post Candiace Dillard Slams Andy Cohen For Building Real Housewives On The Backs Of Women And For Not Reaching Out After Her Physical Altercation With Monique Samuels appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV & VIDEOS
therealdeal.com

New reality for Girardi, Jayne: ask on Pasadena estate drops to $8.2M

It may be “XXpen$ive” to be Erika Jayne, but it’s getting a bit cheaper to live like her. One-time power attorney Tom Girardi and singer Jayne have again slashed the asking price on their Pasadena estate. They are now asking $8.2 million for the 10,300-square-foot mansion and its surrounding 1.7...
PASADENA, CA
Reality Tea

Candiace Dillard Says She Was Suicidal And Took Medication In Response To Lies “Fans” Spead; Calls Out Andy Cohen For Hypocrisy

Season 6 of the Real Housewives of Potomac was on fire, and Candiace Dillard was right in the middle of the flames. She told Ashley Darby that she had a “wide bodied ass” and accused her of going to Williamsburg just to bring up the cheating rumors to Wendy Osefo. Of course, Ashley had recently […] The post Candiace Dillard Says She Was Suicidal And Took Medication In Response To Lies “Fans” Spead; Calls Out Andy Cohen For Hypocrisy appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Reality Tea

Los Angeles, CA
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
