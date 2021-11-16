Erika Jayne Is Ready To Perform Again And Says “Everything Is Good” After Season 11 Of The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills

After the four-part reunion for season 11 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills , we were all left wondering, “Where does Erika Jayne go from here?” With her occasional Southern drawl, she recanted her version of events from the last year , from the mistresses to the car flips. Her explanations throughout the reunion garnered sympathy from some but raised even more questions for others. But with that rollercoaster RHOBH season behind her, Erika says that her life is good, and she’s ready to step back into the music world.

During an interview with Teddi Mellencamp , who is currency moonlighting as a correspondent for Extra , Erika shared some updates on her life after season 11 . In the interview, Teddi commended Erika’s performance at the reunion before asking what her life is like now. With a new headline every day about a new lawsuit and orphans and widows waiting to be “taken care of,” you might expect a solemn answer from Erika. But on the contrary, she tells her former co-star that life is pretty good right now.

“Everything is good,” Erika said. “Life is turning in a positive direction, and it feels so good to have the season over … and just be on a much lighter path.”

Season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is filming right now. You can literally see the cast and crew in the background throughout the interview with Teddi . And based on the positive vibe Erika is describing, it sounds like her co-stars might have finally cooled down with their speculation into her connections to Tom Girardi’s misdeeds.

Teddi also asked Erika if fans can expect any new music in the future. She revealed that she’s looking forward to reviving her music career and that it’s just a matter of “getting back to it.”

“The world is not re-opened fully,” Erika explained. “I want to go perform. I want to go do things. But the truth is is that COVID has changed everything, and it will be a reemerging.”

When it’s safe for Erika to hit the stage again, surely there will be some fans eager to see her perform her classic songs like “Xxpensive” and “Cars.” Or perhaps, now that we all know the truth about her luxurious lifestyle, she’ll rebrand her music career and deliver a post-divorce album full of ballads. We’ll have to wait and see.

[Photo Credit: Bravo ]

