Pedestrian killed by driver pulling out of driveway in west Denver

By Hannah Metzger hannah.metzger@gazette.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 6 days ago
A pedestrian was killed Monday morning after being struck by a driver pulling out of a driveway in west Denver.

The Denver Police Department said the crash happened around 11:55 a.m. in the 5200 block of West Jewell Avenue, a neighborhood near the avenue’s intersection with South Sheridan Boulevard.

The pedestrian was walking on the sidewalk when the driver, a man, exited the private driveway and hit the pedestrian. The pedestrian was taken to a hospital and was pronounced dead the next morning, police said.

The driver stayed at the scene of the crash and is cooperating with the investigation.

Police said they are working to determine what charges may be brought against the driver. No charges have been filed as of Tuesday afternoon.

Neither speed nor alcohol use were factors in the crash, police said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can be anonymous and are eligible for a $2,000 reward.

The identity of the pedestrian will be released by the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner after family has been notified.

The Denver Gazette

Denver police investigate fatal stabbing outside homeless shelter

A man stabbed and killed outside of a homeless shelter in Denver's Park Hill neighborhood was a staff member at the facility, officials said Sunday. Police responded to a report of a stabbing at the men's shelter at 4600 E. 48th Ave. on Saturday night. Authorities announced the incident at 9:10 p.m. on Twitter. The victim, identified as a staff member at Denver Rescue Mission by the Denver Department of...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Increased DUI enforcement for Thanksgiving to begin Wednesday

Law enforcement agencies across the state will begin increased DUI enforcement Wednesday in an effort to prevent impaired driving over the Thanksgiving holiday. Additional street patrols and DUI checkpoints will be in place from Wednesday through Sunday by the Department of Transportation, Colorado State Patrol and 84 police and sheriff’s agencies, according to law enforcement officials.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Colorado Springs shooting near skate park leaves 2 dead; normally 'a chill place' teen says

As residents awoke to a chilly Sunday, some skateboarders arrived at the Memorial Park Skate Park wearing hoodies and carrying boards, ready to warm up. A few had heard about the shooting Saturday night near the popular skate park, which left an adult and a juvenile dead and another teen hospitalized with critical injuries. “I wasn’t sure if it would be open,” said one 13-year-old who said he’s a frequent...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Denver Gazette

Aurora, Denver to launch gun buyback program in wake of recent youth shootings

Aurora and Denver are partnering to host a gun buyback program next year in response to recent youth shootings in the metro area. Aurora was rocked last week by two shootings outside of local high schools. The first shooting, outside of Aurora Central High School, left six teenage students wounded on Nov. 15. Four days later, three students were shot outside of Hinkley High School.
AURORA, CO
The Denver Gazette

Chief: No evidence parade-crash suspect knew anyone on route

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — The SUV driver who plowed into a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee, killing at least five people and injuring 48, was leaving the scene of a domestic dispute that had taken place just minutes earlier, Waukesha’s police chief said Monday. Police Chief Dan Thompson said that there was no evidence the bloodshed Sunday was a terrorist attack or that the suspect, Darrell Brooks Jr., knew anyone in the parade. Brooks acted alone, the chief said. ...
WAUKESHA, WI
The Denver Gazette

One dead, two injured in Friday morning Greeley crash

One person was killed and two others injured after a Friday morning two-vehicle crash in Greeley, the city's police department said Saturday. The driver of one vehicle, a 53-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene, the agency said in a press release. The occupants of the other car -- a juvenile female passenger and the 28-year-old female driver -- were both taken to the hospital. The passenger has been released, the police department said, while the driver is "still in serious condition."
GREELEY, CO
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

