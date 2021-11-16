Pedestrian killed by driver pulling out of driveway in west Denver

A pedestrian was killed Monday morning after being struck by a driver pulling out of a driveway in west Denver.

The Denver Police Department said the crash happened around 11:55 a.m. in the 5200 block of West Jewell Avenue, a neighborhood near the avenue’s intersection with South Sheridan Boulevard.

The pedestrian was walking on the sidewalk when the driver, a man, exited the private driveway and hit the pedestrian. The pedestrian was taken to a hospital and was pronounced dead the next morning, police said.

The driver stayed at the scene of the crash and is cooperating with the investigation.

Police said they are working to determine what charges may be brought against the driver. No charges have been filed as of Tuesday afternoon.

Neither speed nor alcohol use were factors in the crash, police said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can be anonymous and are eligible for a $2,000 reward.

The identity of the pedestrian will be released by the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner after family has been notified.