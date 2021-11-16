ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Second HIV patient may have been ‘naturally’ cured, scientists say

By MAUREEN BRESLIN, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15W0NA_0cyXHwD500

( The Hill ) – A woman from Argentina is believed to be the second known person whose body naturally eliminated the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) without treatment.

The 30-year-old woman showed no signs of HIV — which can develop into AIDS if untreated — eight years after her initial diagnosis, despite not receiving stem cell or other regular treatments, apparently making her a rare case of what is described as a “sterilizing cure,” CNN Health reported.

The new study was published in the Annals of Internal Medicine .

The first patient who was found to have been naturally cured of HIV was a 67-year-old woman named Loreen Willenberg, according to CNN Health.

“Examples of such a cure that develops naturally suggest that current efforts to find a cure for HIV infection are not elusive, and that the prospects of getting to an ‘AIDS-free generation’ may ultimately be successful,” said Xu Yu, who co-authored the study, to CNN.

CNN reported that Yu, of the Ragon Institute of Massachusetts General Hospital, MIT and Harvard, and her colleagues in Argentina analyzed blood samples of the HIV patient between 2017 and 2020. The woman also gave birth in March of 2020, which also allowed the researchers to collect tissues from the placenta.

The woman did not take anti-retroviral treatment until 2019, when she became pregnant; however, after she delivered a healthy baby who did not test positive for HIV, the woman ceased the HIV therapies.

It is currently not clear how the woman’s body was able to eliminate HIV, though Yu wrote to CNN that it was likely a “combination of different immune mechanisms.”

“Expanding the numbers of individuals with possible sterilizing cure status would facilitate our discovery of the immune factors that lead to this sterilizing cure in broader population of HIV infected individuals,” she added.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
Newswise

An old drug saves lives of COVID-19 patients

Embargoed by The Lancet until Wednesday, 27 October, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. EDT. Newswise — Hamilton, ON (Oct. 27, 2021) – An inexpensive repurposed drug called fluvoxamine can save the lives of COVID-19 patients and cut hospital admissions by up to 30 per cent, says a study co-led by McMaster University.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Knowridge Science Report

Vaccines may not prevent severe COVID-19 in these people

In a new study from Regenstrief Institute, researchers found that COVID-19 vaccines are less effective at protecting against COVID-19-associated hospitalizations in people who are immunocompromised. In general, immunocompromised individuals are at an increased risk for severe COVID-19 outcomes. These findings indicate that while two-doses of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines are beneficial...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

This common arthritis drug may save lives in COVID

In a recent study published in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine, researchers found hospitalized patients with COVID-19 who received the rheumatoid arthritis drug baricitinib, in combination with the standard of care, died less often than those receiving only the standard of care. The study is from Vanderbilt University. One author is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
Scrubs Magazine

HIV Patient Cured of Infection without Treatment in Extremely Rare Case

The medical community is still looking for a cure for the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) that causes AIDS. But scientists got some good news this week when they discovered a second person that seems to have cured themselves naturally of the virus. No treatment required. The case lends hope to the idea that scientists may find a way to cure more people of HIV.
SCIENCE
AOL Corp

A woman's immune system possibly cured her of HIV. She's being called the 'hope patient'

A woman from Argentina is being characterized by researchers as a "hope patient" after her own immune system appears to have cured the 30-year old of HIV. The patient becomes just the second documented person whose immune system combated the deadly disease in this fashion – achieving a "sterilizing cure" without any form of stem cell transplantation.
SCIENCE
beckershospitalreview.com

For the 2nd time, a person is cured of HIV without treatment, scientists report

A 30-year-old woman from Argentina diagnosed with HIV in 2013 may have "naturally" cleared the virus, according to a study published Nov. 16 in Annals of Internal Medicine. No signs of active infection or circulating virus were detected after numerous tests were conducted, scientists said, adding the woman never showed signs of active infection and had not received regular treatment for eight years.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hiv Infection#Medicare#Aids#Cnn Health#The Ragon Institute#Mit#Harvard
Harvard Health

Scientists identify HIV patient whose body rids itself of virus

During infection, HIV places copies of its genome into the DNA of cells, creating what is known as a viral reservoir. In this state, the virus effectively hides from anti-HIV drugs and the body’s immune response. In most people, new viral particles are constantly made from this reservoir. Anti-retroviral therapy (ART) can prevent the new viruses from being made but cannot eliminate the reservoir, necessitating daily treatment to suppress the virus.
CANCER
The Independent

Researchers believe Argentina woman’s own immune system may have cured her of HIV

A woman in Argentina has been identified as the second person ever whose own immune system may have cured her of the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV).The 30-year-old woman was first diagnosed with HIV-1, the most common type of HIV, in 2013.After eight years of multiple follow up checks, however, there appears to be no sign of active viral infection in her body, according to a study published in the Annals of Internal Medicine journal on Monday.The woman, who has not been identified over concerns related to the stigma that arises from the disease, has been called the “Esperanza patient” by...
WORLD
New York Post

Ring may have been ancient ‘hangover prevention,’ researchers say

While excavating a wine factory dating back to the Byzantine era, archaeologists in Israel unearthed a gold ring featuring what they presume to be an amethyst stone — leading them to believe the ring may have been worn for “hangover prevention” purposes. That’s because historians already know that the ancient...
SCIENCE
laboratoryequipment.com

Second Patient Whose Body Appears to Have Rid Itself of HIV

During infection, HIV places copies of its genome into the DNA of cells, creating what is known as a viral reservoir. In this state, the virus effectively hides from anti-HIV drugs and the body’s immune response. In most people, new viral particles are constantly made from this reservoir. Anti-retroviral therapy (ART) can prevent the new viruses from being made but cannot eliminate the reservoir, necessitating daily treatment to suppress the virus.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
HIV
Country
Argentina
UPI News

Woman may have naturally rid herself of HIV, raising hope for cure

Researchers have identified a second HIV-positive person whose body might have naturally cleared the infection -- sparking hope that studying such exceedingly rare events will help lead to a cure. The researchers cautioned that they cannot prove the woman has fully eradicated the virus from her body, in what's known as a "sterilizing" cure. But in exhaustive tests of over 1.5 billion cells from her body, the scientists could not find any HIV genetic material that is capable of spurring infection.
CANCER
d1softballnews.com

HIV, there is a second patient not being treated who no longer has a trace of the virus

This is the second time this has happened. After a woman from San Francisco, today is the turn of a Mexican patient. Scientists at Massachusets General Hospital have indeed identified another HIV-positive person, not being treated, which, however it no longer has traces of the HIV genome. The negative result comes from tests carried out on 1.5 billion blood cells and taken from the patient’s tissues. The findings, which may open up new research perspectives on the mechanisms of action of HIV and our immune system, are published in Annals of Internal Medicine.
SCIENCE
Freethink

Second patient clears own body of HIV, hinting cure is possible

Ragon Institute researchers have discovered two HIV-positive women whose own immune systems defeated the virus, achieving a “sterilizing” cure for HIV — and they hope studying these women will lead to a therapy for other patients. The challenge: HIV attacks the cells of the immune system. If left untreated, it...
SCIENCE
thebody.com

There’s a Second Woman Whose Immune System Seems to Have Cured Her HIV. What Does This Mean for the Rest of Us?

It’s been all over the news this November: Researchers have discovered yet another woman whose own immune system seems to have clobbered her HIV out of existence. The woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, is being called “the Esperanza patient,” after the name of the town she lives in in Argentina. Diagnosed with HIV in 2013, reportedly she has only ever been on HIV meds for six months when she was pregnant (to prevent transmission to the child), but otherwise has always had an undetectable viral load even off meds. That’s remarkable.
SCIENCE
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
937K+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy