Police investigate suspicious device in downtown Las Vegas

By Jordan Gartner
 6 days ago
Las Vegas police are investigating a suspicious device located downtown Tuesday morning.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reported officers were called to the area of Mesquite Avenue and Eighth Street for a suspicious device incident at about 9:20 a.m.

Authorities say officers were stopping a person when they located the device.

The situation remains ongoing with police at the scene continuing their investigation.

The public was advised to avoid the area while the situation was active.

