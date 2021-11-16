Carolina Panthers, WSOC-TV, WBT, collecting bikes for kids most in need

FAMILY FOCUS | WSOC-TV Reggie Bonnafon, Carolina Panthers #39

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers running back Reggie Bonnafon #39 is showing his support for this year’s Hancock’s Bikes for Kids collection.

The Carolina Panthers, WBT and WSOC-TV are inviting the community to Bank of America Stadium on Tuesday, Dec. 7 from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. for a special Hancock’s Bikes for Kids collection day, when new bikes for need-based young people can be donated.

New bikes can be dropped off at Bank of America Stadium’s East Gate plaza on Mint Street. WBT and WSOC-TV will host live coverage of the collection throughout the day. Panthers mascot Sir Purr will be on site from 12-1 p.m.

The special collection day is part of the larger Hancock’s Bikes for Kids campaign that runs from Nov. 22 - Dec. 15. Hancock’s Bikes for Kids was started by retired WBT-AM radio personality John Hancock 30 years ago and has collected over 20,000 new bikes for children since its inception.

On Dec. 11, the donated bikes will be distributed to kids who will be identified by Crisis Assistance Ministry.

Several community partners that have come together for this year’s collection including Frito-Lay, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, Crisis Assistance Ministry and Northside Baptist Church.

