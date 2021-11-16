Cleansing Overnight Dry Shampoos

When it comes to our hair, we all have different needs wants and needs: Straight-haired girls may want for more volume, while those with curly or natural tresses may be locked in an unending battle with frizz. For the most part, however, we can all agree that getting soft, shiny locks without a lot of effort is at the top of our wish lists. Enter the wonder that is apple cider vinegar shampoo. No, we're not making a salad dressing here: Apple cider vinegar, or ACV, actually has many benefits when it comes to your hair—including softness and luster. We've put together a list of apple cider vinegar shampoos that will prove it to you, taking into consideration their supplemental ingredients, value and more.

HAIR CARE ・ 11 DAYS AGO