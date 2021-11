Search Result

Playing with friends will have to wait until at least May 2022. Talk about a real rollercoaster of a week for Halo Infinite fans. First, 343 Industries and Microsoft surprised dropped the multiplayer to everyone weeks ahead of schedule. Then issues surrounding the Battle Pass progression were brought to light by most everyone playing the game. However, 343 Industries said that they were taking feedback and will be making adjustments in the future. In fact, 343 Industries already applied a bandage to the system and made progress far more consistent for players, which has been a great start.

