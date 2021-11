San Francisco, Calif. – Nikka Whisky introduces its first set of releases from the “Nikka Discovery” series in the U.S.: Single Malt Yoichi Non-Peated and Single Malt Miyagikyo Peated. The “Nikka Discovery” series will develop distinctive limited editions over the next three years in anticipation of Nikka Whisky’s 90th Anniversary in 2024. Each year will focus on a different component of the whisky-making process that Nikka has practiced since 1934, offering an inside look at the various experiments within Nikka’s two distilleries.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO