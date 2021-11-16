ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Casualties reported in clashes on Armenia-Azerbaijan border

WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 6 days ago

YEREVAN, Armenia — (AP) — Armenia and Azerbaijan reported military clashes on their shared border Tuesday and blamed each other for starting the conflict amid tensions between the two ex-Soviet nations that have simmered since a 6-week war last year over Nagorno-Karabakh.

The Armenian Defense Ministry accused Azerbaijan's military of opening fire on Armenian positions, killing one person and capturing 12 servicemen. The Azerbaijani government, meanwhile, accused Armenia of a “large-scale provocation” on the border.

Armenian lawmaker Eduard Aghajanyan told reporters that 15 Armenian soldiers were killed in Tuesday's clash, but so far there has been no official confirmation. The Azerbaijani military said two of its servicemen were wounded.

Armenia and Azerbaijan have been locked in a decades-old dispute over the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, a region that lies within Azerbaijan but was under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since a separatist war there ended in 1994.

Moscow brokered a peace deal last November to end six weeks of fighting over the territory, during which more than 6,600 people were killed. The Russia-brokered truce allowed Azerbaijan to reclaim control over large parts of Nagorno-Karabakh and surrounding areas that the Armenia-backed separatists controlled.

Tensions on the two nations' border have been building since May, when Armenia protested what it described as an incursion by Azerbaijani troops into its territory. Azerbaijan has insisted that its soldiers were deployed to what it considers its territory in areas where the border has yet to be demarcated. Clashes have been reported ever since.

On Monday, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan accused Azerbaijani forces of an incursion into his country's territory, and reports of fighting, with the use of artillery, followed Tuesday from both countries.

Armenia's Security Council has called on Russia to help protect the country's territorial integrity.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu spoke on the phone with his Armenian and Azerbaijani counterparts Tuesday, urging “both sides to cease activities that provoke the escalation of the situation,” the Russian Defense Ministry said.

Pashinyan also spoke by phone to Russian President Vladimir Putin about the situation on the border, according to the Kremlin.

European Council President Charles Michel called Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and voiced concerns over the escalating tensions on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, according to Aliyev’s press service.

Later Tuesday, Russia's Defense Ministry reported that hostilities on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border have ceased, following talks with Moscow. Armenia's Defense Ministry confirmed that report.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WSOC Charlotte

Armenia says soldier killed by Azerbaijani shelling

YEREVAN, Armenia — (AP) — Armenian says one of its soldiers was killed by Azerbaijani shelling on Monday amid simmering tensions on the border between the two ex-Soviet neighbors. Armenia and Azerbaijan have been locked in a decades-old dispute over the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, a region that lies within...
MILITARY
Reuters

Putin discusses Nagorno-Karabakh with Armenia's Pashinyan, Kremlin says

MOSCOW, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan discussed Nagorno-Karabakh and measures to stabilise the situation there during a phone call on Sunday, the Kremlin said in a statement without elaborating. On Tuesday, Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed to a ceasefire at their border...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ilham Aliyev
Person
Nikol Pashinyan
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Charles Michel
dallassun.com

NATO applauds deployment of US nukes in Eastern Europe

The Secretary General of NATO has urged member states to remain committed to plans that could see deadly American nuclear weapons shared across the US-led military bloc's eastern frontier, close to the border with Russia. In a speech at the German Atlantic Association on Friday, Jens Stoltenberg said the move...
MILITARY
abc17news.com

Russian admiral: Kursk disaster caused by NATO sub

MOSCOW (AP) — A retired Russian admiral has alleged that the 2000 Kursk submarine disaster was caused by a collision with a NATO sub in an unproven claim that defies the official conclusion that the country’s worst post-Soviet naval catastrophe was triggered by a faulty torpedo. Retired Adm. Vyacheslav Popov was the commander of Russia’s Northern Fleet when the Kursk exploded and sank during naval maneuvers in the Barents Sea. He charged on Monday that the NATO submarine inadvertently bumped into the Kursk while shadowing it at close distance. The Kursk sank on Aug. 12, 2000 after suffering two powerful explosions. An official probe pointed to an explosive propellant that leaked from a faulty torpedo as the cause of the catastrophe.
MILITARY
Reuters

Kremlin says it is alarmed by U.S.-backed armament push for Ukraine

MOSCOW, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Monday it was alarmed by a U.S.-backed push to supply Ukraine with sophisticated weapons, but said U.S. media outlets that have suggested Russia is poised to attack Ukraine are being used in a disinformation campaign. The head of Ukraine's military intelligence...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Casualties#Government Of Armenia#Ap#Ex Soviet#Armenian#Azerbaijani#Security Council
AFP

Burial for Yemeni migrant who died on Poland-Belarus border

On an overcast Sunday amid fields and forest, a few men from Poland's small Muslim community laid to rest a Yemeni migrant who died of cold and fatigue while trying to cross into the European Union from Belarus. The West accuses Belarus of creating the crisis by bringing in would-be migrants -- mostly from the Middle East -- and taking them to the border with promises of an easy crossing into the European Union.
WORLD
WSAV News 3

US defense chief vows to counter Iran in visit to Bahrain

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — America’s top defense official vowed Saturday to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon and to counter its “dangerous use” of suicide drones in the wider Mideast, a pledge coming as negotiations remain stalled over Tehran’s tattered atomic deal with world powers. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s comments in Bahrain […]
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Country
Azerbaijan
US News and World Report

Russian Troops Now Number 90,000 Near Ukraine Border After Drills, Kyiv Says

KYIV (Reuters) -Russia has left military units near the Ukrainian border after exercises, with the number of Russian troops in the area now totalling 90,000, the Ukrainian Defence Ministry said. Russian armed forces recently held a series of large-scale drills, including with airborne troops, the ministry said late on Tuesday.
MILITARY
Reuters

U.S. 'deeply concerned' by Bulgarian president's Crimea comments

SOFIA, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The United States has expressed deep concern over comments by Bulgarian President Rumen Radev that the Crimean Peninsula annexed by Russia from Ukraine in 2014 is "Russian", the U.S. embassy in Sofia said on Monday. Radev, who won a second presidential term in a runoff...
POTUS
The Independent

China has a missile that was previously thought impossible, report claims

China has tested a weapon that was previously thought impossible, according to a new report.The hypersonic weapon test saw the country fire a missile from another spacecraft that was already flying at least five times the speed of sound, the report claimed. Such technology was previously thought impossible and US experts are unsure how China was able to actually conduct the test, it said.Though the test happened in July, and was reported closer to the time, the nature of the breakthrough was first revealed in a new report from the Financial Times. The paper reported that experts have been poring...
CHINA
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
66K+
Followers
73K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy