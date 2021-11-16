Vic Fangio Sticks to his Guns on Any Meaningful Changes: 'Teddy's Our Quarterback'

The Denver Broncos just got knocked down a peg or two by the Philadelphia Eagles to the tune of a 30-13 beatdown in front of the home crowd. Entering their Week 11 bye, the Broncos now sit at 5-5.

On the surface, quarterback Teddy Bridgewater didn't play horribly. He was his usual play-it-safe self, throwing short of the sticks and hoping his receiver could make a play. It paid off once for Teddy when tight end Albert Okwuegbunam took a short pass over the middle, made a couple guys miss, and rumbled downfield for 60-plus yards.

But if you live by the check-down, you also die by the check-down. Bridgewater finished the day with 226 passing yards and zero touchdowns but only two of his 36 passes traveled 17 air yards (or more), allowing the Eagles to flood the short-area zones and stack the box.

None of this mentions Bridgewater's most notable play on Sunday, or, the play he didn't make which was the QB's business decision to not even attempt to tackle Darius Slay after he'd recovered a Melvin Gordon fumble and romped down the field for an 83-yard touchdown return. Broncos fans were out for blood on Monday, sickened by Bridgewater's Cam Newton-esque decision to mail it in.

With fans and media alike calling for Bridgewater's benching, head coach Vic Fangio took to the virtual podium Monday morning and was asked whether any changes will come during this week's bye and whether Drew Lock will be worked into the equation.

“No, Teddy’s our quarterback moving forward," Fangio said.

What happens next on the Broncos? Don’t miss out on any news and analysis! Please take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Many fans were disappointed to hear this but Fangio sticking to his guns is consistent with what we know about him. After seeing the Broncos suffer not a one, or two, or three, but a four-game losing streak with Bridgewater at the helm, Fangio wouldn't turn to Lock then.

The coach certainly isn't going to turn to Lock now which means that so long as Fangio is making the decisions, the Broncos' young 2019 second-round pick will continue to languish on the sidelines. That's simply the score.

It lends credence to the tinfoil-hat theory that Fangio never intended for Lock to play this year and that the summer-time QB competition between him and Bridgewater was a sham. I don't know that it's true. But with each week that passes, more and more evidence points to the veracity of the claims.

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!