ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Vic Fangio Sticks to his Guns on Any Meaningful Changes: 'Teddy's Our Quarterback'

By Chad Jensen
MileHighHuddle
MileHighHuddle
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xuykt_0cyXFbho00

The Denver Broncos just got knocked down a peg or two by the Philadelphia Eagles to the tune of a 30-13 beatdown in front of the home crowd. Entering their Week 11 bye, the Broncos now sit at 5-5.

On the surface, quarterback Teddy Bridgewater didn't play horribly. He was his usual play-it-safe self, throwing short of the sticks and hoping his receiver could make a play. It paid off once for Teddy when tight end Albert Okwuegbunam took a short pass over the middle, made a couple guys miss, and rumbled downfield for 60-plus yards.

But if you live by the check-down, you also die by the check-down. Bridgewater finished the day with 226 passing yards and zero touchdowns but only two of his 36 passes traveled 17 air yards (or more), allowing the Eagles to flood the short-area zones and stack the box.

None of this mentions Bridgewater's most notable play on Sunday, or, the play he didn't make which was the QB's business decision to not even attempt to tackle Darius Slay after he'd recovered a Melvin Gordon fumble and romped down the field for an 83-yard touchdown return. Broncos fans were out for blood on Monday, sickened by Bridgewater's Cam Newton-esque decision to mail it in.

With fans and media alike calling for Bridgewater's benching, head coach Vic Fangio took to the virtual podium Monday morning and was asked whether any changes will come during this week's bye and whether Drew Lock will be worked into the equation.

“No, Teddy’s our quarterback moving forward," Fangio said.

What happens next on the Broncos? Don’t miss out on any news and analysis! Please take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Many fans were disappointed to hear this but Fangio sticking to his guns is consistent with what we know about him. After seeing the Broncos suffer not a one, or two, or three, but a four-game losing streak with Bridgewater at the helm, Fangio wouldn't turn to Lock then.

The coach certainly isn't going to turn to Lock now which means that so long as Fangio is making the decisions, the Broncos' young 2019 second-round pick will continue to languish on the sidelines. That's simply the score.

It lends credence to the tinfoil-hat theory that Fangio never intended for Lock to play this year and that the summer-time QB competition between him and Bridgewater was a sham. I don't know that it's true. But with each week that passes, more and more evidence points to the veracity of the claims.

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

Comments / 0

Related
milehighsports.com

One play showed why the Broncos can’t move on with Vic Fangio and Teddy Bridgewater

There were seventy-some-thousand people thinking it, murmuring it under their breath, expecting it. Javonte Williams was going to get the ball. He should. He would. He had to. And why wouldn’t he? On the day he was averaging six yards per carry. On the season he’d averaged five. He leads the entire NFL in yards after contact. He’s a human bowling ball. And all the Broncos needed was one-stinkin’ yard.
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Inquired About Blockbuster Trade

Before the Denver Broncos sent Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for a pair of Day 2 picks on Monday, they discussed a similar deal with two other contenders. According to Peter Schrager of NFL Network, the Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys called the Broncos to check in on Miller’s availability. It’s unclear how far those talks went.
NFL
MileHighHuddle

What Von Miller Trade Means for Broncos' Future Team Building

One week after I wrote that I couldn't see a Von Miller trade happening, it went down. The Denver Broncos chose to eat most of Miller's remaining salary for 2021 to acquire second- and third-round draft picks in 2022 from the Los Angeles Rams, a team that likely sees the 32-year-old pass rusher as the final piece toward getting to the Super Bowl.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#American Football#The Philadelphia Eagles#Broncos News
MileHighHuddle

Broncos Player Grades For Week 8 vs. WFT

While it was sloppy, a win is a win, and the Denver Broncos got back to .500 by beating the Washington Football Team 17-10. Calling it a sloppy display is an understatement with the Broncos' offense still struggling to move the ball with consistency or even close out the game.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
MileHighHuddle

Gut Reaction: Broncos Trade Von Miller to Rams

Monday marked the end of an era in the Mile High City. In spite of a Denver Broncos’ 17-10 victory over the Washington Football Team, general manager George Paton woke up and decided the best direction for the team going forward was to trade legendary pass rusher Von Miller. Miller,...
NFL
MileHighHuddle

Broncos 17, WFT 10: The Good, Bad, & Ugly

Two desperate teams entered a hard-fought battle on a cool fall Sunday afternoon at Empower field. Although the fate of the game was in question until the very end, the Denver Broncos defense asserted itself and led the team to a 17-10 victory over the Washington Football Team. Driven by...
NFL
MileHighHuddle

3 Keys to a Broncos' Victory Over Washington

The 3-4 Denver Broncos are on a four-game losing streak and will host the 2-5 Washington Football Team in the Mile High City on Sunday. While it might be a Halloween game, Denver has largely revealed itself as a losing trick rather than winning treats yet again. Pro Football Hall-of-Famer...
NFL
MileHighHuddle

Report: Broncos Trying to Trade CB Kyle Fuller Before Deadline

One day removed from the tectonic trade that sent Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams, the Denver Broncos could be poised to deal yet another defensive piece. According to multiple reports, Broncos GM George Paton is working to find a buyer for the services of cornerback Kyle Fuller. "Broncos...
NFL
MileHighHuddle

Handing Out 8 Midseason Awards to the 4-4 Broncos

The Denver Broncos are 4-4, but it doesn't really feel like this is a .500 team. After three good wins over weaker teams, the Broncos got blown out by the Baltimore Ravens, performed poorly against three middle-of-the-road teams, then won ugly against a weaker team. There have been a few...
NFL
MileHighHuddle

Von Miller Details Actual Meeting with Broncos GM George Paton Informing him of Trade to L.A.

After some reflection, Monday's earth-shattering news that franchise icon Von Miller had been traded to the Los Angeles Rams made perfect sense — from a front-office perspective, especially considering critical factors such as his age, injury history, expiring contract, and GM George Paton’s realization that it’s better to blow up this 4-4 team sooner than later.
NFL
MileHighHuddle

MileHighHuddle

Denver, CO
622
Followers
922
Post
117K+
Views
ABOUT

MileHighHuddle is a FanNation channel covering the Denver Broncos

Comments / 0

Community Policy