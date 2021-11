The EURUSD had a relief rally on Tuesday as the market reflected on positive economic numbers from Europe. According to Markit, the bloc’s manufacturing and services sectors did relatively well in November. Across the region, manufacturing PMI rose from 58.3 in October to 58.6 in November. The services PMI also jumped from 54.6 to 56.6. This happened even as more countries in the region saw an uptick in the number of Covid cases. In Germany and France, manufacturing PMI rose to 57.6 and 54.6, respectively. Still, there are concerns about the impact of these Covid-19 cases on the economy.

