How the Spanish vaguero gave way to the American cowboy

 6 days ago

The American cowboy hat, lasso and pointy boots all trace back to the Spanish vaquero. The...

brownwoodtx.com

The Idle American: With Will there was a way

Oh, that the inimitable Will Rogers were alive today. The need for his disarming smile and positive spirit helped Americans survive the Great Depression. He’d go a long way today in bringing people together as mounting challenges blot out our better acts and kinder nature. Even Will might not know...
ENTERTAINMENT
97.9 KICK FM

The Center of America is Now Officially this Small Missouri Town

A small Missouri town has some very unique bragging rights. They are now known as the official "center of America" according to the US Census. I first spotted this interesting news share on the Missouri sub-Reddit page. It featured a story by The Hill that said the US Census had declared Hartville, Missouri as the population center of the United States. It featured a very interesting map show the mean population center of America which has traveled west as the country expanded beginning on the east coast when America was founded and now in the middle of Missouri.
MISSOURI STATE
CBS Chicago

Native American Chicagoans Share What Thanksgiving Means To Them

CHICAGO (CBS) — November is Native American Heritage Month. It falls within the same month as the holiday that many Native Americans describe as a painful one. CBS 2 Morning Insider Marissa Parra shares what Thanksgiving means to Native American Chicagoans. Norma Robertson sits at her table doing traditional Native American bead work, an array of colourful beads are scattered on her desk. She’s fastidious, focused on her next project before gesturing to the zip cover in her hands. “I learned this a long time ago,” said the member of the Sisseton Wahpeton Tribe. Her handwork is precise, just like her grandma taught her. “She said,...
CHICAGO, IL
Wyoming State
FOX40

At Alcatraz Island, Haaland highlights Indigenous progress

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland on Saturday said progress has been made by Indigenous people during a visit to Alcatraz Island, which became a symbol of the struggles of Native People for self-determination following its takeover in the 1960s, but more remains to be done. Haaland visited the island off of […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
nprillinois.org

Water woes predicted for hundreds of thousands in Iowa

The largest water utility in Iowa is sounding alarms that it won’t be able to keep up with cleaning the water for more than 600,000 customers as extreme weather swings become more common. Clay Masters of Iowa Public Radio reports. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2021 NPR....
IOWA STATE
Variety

Miss America, Once a TV Staple, Now Will Stream Only

There she is … but not on TV. When the Miss America Pageant (now formally known as the Miss America Competition) returns this year for its 100th anniversary after being scuttled by the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, it won’t air on a traditional television network — the latest indication how TV culture is radically changing in the face of broadband technology that gives entertainment seekers whatever they want at the push of a button. Organizers have planned a five-day event that starts on Dec. 12 and will follow 51 candidates representing all 50 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., as they compete for...
TV & VIDEOS
nprillinois.org

PHOTOS: The historic partial lunar eclipse around the world

The last lunar eclipse of the year took place overnight into Friday morning and was visible in several parts of the world. The moon almost entirely passed into the earth's shadow and was illuminated by the sun, casting a reddish glow. Because it was 99.1% of the moon, and not the whole moon, it's considered a partial lunar eclipse.
ASTRONOMY
nprillinois.org

'Concerts were my happy place': A young woman reflects on Astroworld

Nina Roehl has been an avid concert-goer for all her life. But after the deadly event earlier this month at the Astroworld Festival in Houston, the 21 year old is now anxious about the thought of attending large concerts. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2021 NPR. To...
ENTERTAINMENT
scotscoop.com

Students calculate their way through the American Math Competition

Over two hundred Carlmont students of all grades took the American Math Competition (AMC) last Wednesday. The AMC is widely considered one of the largest and most prestigious competitions in the U.S., and hundreds of thousands of students, eighth through 12th grade, participate in this event yearly. “They’re very difficult...
EDUCATION
nprillinois.org

U.S. COVID cases start to rise again as the holidays approach

It's a worrying sign for the U.S. ahead of the holiday travel season: coronavirus infections are rising in more than half of all states. Experts warn this could be the start of an extended winter surge. The rise is a turnaround after cases had steadily declined from mid September to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
suindependent.com

The American Way of Life versus Woke Progressivism

The American Way of Life versus Woke Progressivism. Last week’s column discussed Charles Murray’s acclaimed book, “Coming Apart.” Published in 2012, Murray described the dramatic social changes in American society from 1960 to 2010. Earlier this year, former Harvard professor and Hudson Institute Fellow Christopher DeMuth was interviewed by Lenard...
SOCIETY

