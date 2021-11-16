ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Estes Park, CO

Investigators Believe Kruger Rock Fire Burning In Estes Park Was Ignited By Power Lines

By Dillon Thomas
 5 days ago

ESTES PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – Investigators believe the quickly-growing Kruger Rock Fire burning in Estes Park was ignited by power lines. CBS4’s Dillon Thomas was first to report the information, confirmed by Larimer County Sheriff Justin Smith.

(credit: CBS)

In his first interview since the fire started Smith said the fire grew to more than 75 acres in just a matter of hours, and spread from Kruger Rock into the Hermit Park Open Space.

Smith said the fire is spitting in Hermit Park and is threatening structures. However, no structures have burned as of the posting of this article.

Heavy winds are pushing the fire, with flames torching trees and reaching more than 50 feet into the sky.

(credit: Evan Schaefer)

Smith said there are concerns that the blaze will hop US 36 heading east. Just before 11 a.m. authorities closed Highway 36 from the eastern part of Estes Park to the western edge of Lyons as a precaution.

It is too windy for an aerial attack, but a plane flies being used to monitor the fire from above.

Residents told CBS4 they spent their morning packing belongings and evacuating. One man said the last thing he did before interviewing with CBS4 was to take photos of all of the rooms in his house for insurance purposes, fearing the worst.

The Estes Park Event Center located at 1125 Rooftop Way is functioning as an evacuation center.

The Kruger Rock Fire was first reported just before 7 a.m.

101.9 KING FM

WATCH: Elk Herd Fleeing Estes Park Fire

We went all summer without any major fires here in Northern Colorado and while this current Kruger Rock Fire that's burning near Estes Park isn't necessarily classified as "major" yet, evacuations are and have been in place since it sparked yesterday (Nov. 16). Officials are saying they believe it was...
2 Killed In Head-On Crash That Kept Highway 285 Closed For Hours

BAILEY, Colo. (CBS4)– Highway 285 was closed in both directions for hours on Thursday afternoon due to a deadly head-on crash that ended with two people dead and two others rushed to the hospital. The highway was closed in both directions at mile marker 225 just after 3 p.m. Thursday. All lanes had reopened by 8 p.m. Thursday. (credit: CBS) Drivers were urged to take an alternate route and expect delays. #US285 (Hampden Ave) southbound: Road closed due to a crash at County Road 43A. US-285 at mile point 225 southbound is closed due to a crash. Expect delays and seek alternate route. https://t.co/LgxDGtNJq7 — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) November 18, 2021 Before the crash, Colorado State Patrol began receiving reports of a small grey vehicle driving recklessly through school zones and crossing the double yellow lines. Units were dispatched to the area but that’s when a head-on collision occurred between the grey vehicle and a white Ford. The two people inside the grey vehicle that was driving recklessly were deceased on the scene. Two people inside the white Ford were rushed to the hospital. The grey vehicle does not have any license plates.
NTSB Investigates Small Plane Crash That Killed Pilot Monitoring Kruger Rock Fire

ESTES PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – The National Transportation Safety Board and the FAA are investigating the fatal crash of a small plane in Estes Park on Tuesday. It happened after dusk in the area of the Kruger Rock Fire. The pilot was identified as Marc Thor Olson by the company he worked for. The wildfire broke out early Tuesday in Colorado’s windy and dry conditions. On Wednesday morning, it was listed at 130 acres, was 15% contained, and Larimer County’s evacuation orders remained in place. The pilot was the sole person on board. The NTSB said in a tweet that the plane...
nbc11news.com

Air tanker wreckage found near Estes Park; pilot deceased

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The pilot and only occupant of a single engine air tanker that crashed has been found dead, according to the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office. At approximately 9:49 p.m., the plane crash site was located near the south end of Hermit Park. The air tanker was fighting the Kruger Rock Fire near Estes Park, Colorado.
Thornton Firefighters Rush To Burning Home

THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4)– Firefighters in Thornton rushed to a burning home at 13283 Columbine Circle on Friday night. When crews arrived, they found the home engulfed in flames. (credit: Thornton Fire) There was concern that the fire had spread to two neighboring homes. (credit: Thornton Fire) The fire was upgraded to a three-alarm fire with additional resources from Westminster, Adams County and Federal Heights firefighters among other stations. TFD was dispatched to a structure fire at 13283 Columbine Cr. Upon arrival home was found fully engulfed with 2 exposures to the neighboring homes. Call was upgraded to a 3 alarm fire with assistance from @NMFirePIO @SACFD200 @WestyFire @adamscountyfire @fedheights. pic.twitter.com/tl55d239U0 — Thornton Fire Dept. (@ThorntonFire) November 20, 2021 What caused the fire is being investigated.
Young Thornton Neighbor Hands Out Water To Neighbors & Firefighters At 3-Alarm Fire

THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – The American Red Cross deployed to help families whose homes were burned late Friday night in Thornton. Two of three homes on Columbine Circle were destroyed. Everyone was able to escape, and officials say there were no injuries. (credit: CBS) The home where the fire started was engulfed in flames when fire crews arrived. The fire then spread to two other homes forcing a third alarm fire response. (credit: CBS) “I did hear sirens, but it didn’t occur to me that it was that close, but then I smelt the smoke and we headed out and we got just over there and I saw the huge flames,” said Steve Gress, a neighbor. A 9-year-old neighbor stepped up to help when she saw what was happening. She and her father handed out water to homeowners and firefighters at the scene. (credit: CBS) “Who knows they might need it. They might need water. They might not have water,” the girl said. (credit: CBS) What caused the fire is being investigated.
KXRM

Man dead after industrial accident in El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Deputies with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office are responding to the scene of an industrial accident on Wayfarer Drive in Security-Widefield. A FOX21 crew on scene has confirmed that a construction worker has been killed. He was working with a front end loader at the time. EPSO has not […]
KRDO

Residents and businesses evacuate due to Kruger Rock Fire southeast of Estes Park

ESTES PARK, Colo. (KRDO) -- A mandatory evacuation has been issued for residents and businesses due to the 75 acre wildfire off Fish Creek Road in Little Valley. According to 9News, at approximately 7:11 a.m., fire crews responded to the wildfire around Fish Creek and Little Valley near Kruger Rock. There are reports of high winds fueling the wildfire.
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Estes Park Colorado Residents Show Closeness of Kruger Rock Wildfire

If you smell smoke today, even as far as Windsor and Greeley, it's because of smoke from a new wildfire that is burning near Estes Park. Just how near? Too near. According to CBS4's Dillon Thomas, investigators think they now know the cause of the wildfire: powerlines. As of Tuesday afternoon, the fire was 11 percent contained and had burned over 115 acres. It also posed a threat to structures in the area, as crews feared the fire could jump US-36.
cbslocal.com

‘Immediate And Imminent Danger’: 130+Acre Kruger Rock Fire Threatens Homes In Larimer County And Estes Park

ESTES PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – Firefighters responded to a wildfire called the Kruger Rock Fire in Estes Park Tuesday morning, and the firefight continued in the afternoon as the fire pushed east towards Highway 36 in high winds. It was estimated at 133 acres in size and is 15% contained as of 6:30 p.m. An issue with power lines sparked the blaze.
kunc.org

Kruger Rock Fire: Mandatory evacuations ordered in Estes Park

Update 7:45 p.m. - A firefighting aircraft has crashed south of Estes Park, according to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office. As of 6:30 p.m., the Kruger Rock Fire is reported to be approximately 133 acres with 15% containment. Firefighting operations are set to resume in the morning at 7 a.m.
