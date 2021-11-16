ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado Springs Police ask for help identifying hit-and-run driver who seriously injured bicyclist

By Sydnee Stelle
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37ApiZ_0cyXDatV00

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police are asking for help finding the driver of a pick-up truck who they believe hit and seriously injured a bicyclist at the intersection of San Miguel Street and El Paso Street on Friday night.

The accident happened around 4:00 p.m. on Friday, November 5.

Police said the bicyclist was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment, but the pick-up truck driver fled the scene before police got there.

Witness reports and evidence lead police to believe the suspect was driving a silver 2001-2004 model 4-door Dodge Dakota Quad-Cab pick-up truck with a ladder rack. Police also believe the truck would be damaged on the front left corner and would likely have a broken left headlight.

If you have any information about this hit-and-run, please call the CSPD at 719-444-7000. If you'd like to stay anonymous, you can also contact the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

The post Colorado Springs Police ask for help identifying hit-and-run driver who seriously injured bicyclist appeared first on KRDO .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs Police work to identify man found dead in Fountain Creek

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department is asking the community to help identify a man found dead in Fountain Creek. According to CSPD, police were notified of a deceased male in a creek adjacent to the El Pormar Youth Sports on October 3, 2021. The El Paso County Coroner's Office The post Colorado Springs Police work to identify man found dead in Fountain Creek appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Stabbing suspect identified, from shelter-in-place in Security-Widefield

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Just after 3:30 a.m. Sunday, a woman called 911 from the area of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Elementary School, located at 6910 Defoe Avenue in Security/Widefield, saying she had been stabbed.  The Fountain Police Department arrived on scene first and they discovered an adult female with serious stab wounds. They rendered The post Stabbing suspect identified, from shelter-in-place in Security-Widefield appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

31-year-old arrested, alcohol a suspected factor in crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department says alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the multi-vehicle crash at Woodmen Road and Duryea Drive. The crash happened Friday evening shortly after 9 p.m.  According to CSPD, a white Chevrolet Silverado came through the intersection of East Woodmen Road approaching Duryea Drive, striking a Toyota Camry The post 31-year-old arrested, alcohol a suspected factor in crash appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Man shot in the face near south Colorado Springs, deputies investigating

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says a shooting is under investigation after a victim showed up at a nearby porch with a gunshot wound to his face Friday morning. EPCSO deputies say the call came in just before 6 a.m. and the caller reported that a man was bleeding The post Man shot in the face near south Colorado Springs, deputies investigating appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Accidents
Colorado Springs, CO
Crime & Safety
Colorado Springs, CO
Accidents
KRDO News Channel 13

Multi-car crash closes northbound Powers Boulevard at Carefree Circle

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police and first responders closed a section of northbound Powers Boulevard Friday afternoon due to a multi-car crash. Several vehicles were seen damaged in the road near Carefree Circle. According to Colorado Springs' Traffic, all northbound lanes were closed at that intersection. Information about injuries hasn't been released at this The post Multi-car crash closes northbound Powers Boulevard at Carefree Circle appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Aurora Police: 3 students shot in Aurora high school parking lot

AURORA, Colo. (AP) — Three students were shot Friday in the parking lot of a high school in the Denver suburb of Aurora, and the school is on lockdown, police said Friday. The shooting came after six students from another Aurora high school were shot and injured Monday at a park near their school. The The post Aurora Police: 3 students shot in Aurora high school parking lot appeared first on KRDO.
AURORA, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Multi-vehicle crash near Woodmen Rd. and Duryea Dr.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department is on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash at Woodmen Rd. and Duryea Dr. According to CSFD, three vehicles were involved in the accident. The crash is blocking the eastbound and westbound lanes of Woodmen. pic.twitter.com/7FL5iTooZn— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) November 20, 2021 Drivers are asked The post Multi-vehicle crash near Woodmen Rd. and Duryea Dr. appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

‘Threats’ cancel COVID-19 vaccine clinics

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two state-run mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinics at Pueblo County School District 70 buildings were canceled last week following "threats" from an online group, according to a D70 spokesperson. The vaccine clinic cancelations resulted in 115 people, including kids, not being able to get vaccinated last Thursday and Friday. The first The post ‘Threats’ cancel COVID-19 vaccine clinics appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Cyclist#Accident#Dodge
KRDO News Channel 13

Basement fire in northeast Colorado Springs Sunday afternoon

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a basement fire in the northeast part of town Sunday afternoon. The fire is at 5126 Galena Dr. and CSFD Engine 10 was on scene, according to the fire department. CSFD reported the fire extinguished around 4:20 p.m. and said there were no The post Basement fire in northeast Colorado Springs Sunday afternoon appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

El Paso County Sheriff investigating overnight shooting

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is investigating an overnight shooting. At 6 a.m. Thursday, officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to a local hospital where a shooting victim was being treated. After interviewing the victim, officers discovered an incident occurred at a residence in the 7000 The post El Paso County Sheriff investigating overnight shooting appeared first on KRDO.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo Police investigating officer-involved shooting near W 17th Street

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department is at the scene of an officer-involved shooting that happened Wednesday morning around 11 A.M. in the west side of town. According to Pueblo Police, the shooting happened near W. 17th Street and Martin Street. Pueblo Police tell KRDO that officers responded to an owner who located The post Pueblo Police investigating officer-involved shooting near W 17th Street appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs Police search for robbery suspect

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department is looking for a robbery suspect. Monday, Sand Creek officers were dispatched to a business in the 1900 block of S. Murray Blvd. for a reported robbery. According to police, a man entered the store and left with an item without paying. When approached by The post Colorado Springs Police search for robbery suspect appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
KRDO News Channel 13

On the Lookout: Two juveniles hit in separate shootings; investigators seek tips

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two separate shootings, two different areas, two juveniles targeted -- despite the similarities in the suspect vehicles, investigators believe the shootings are not connected. The first shooting occurred the afternoon of November 3rd, 2021, around 1:48 p.m., near East 6th Street and North Iola Avenue in Pueblo. A boy was struck The post On the Lookout: Two juveniles hit in separate shootings; investigators seek tips appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Burglary suspect arrested after standoff with Pueblo County SWAT

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Deputies and SWAT officers with the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office were called to secure a scene east of the city Tuesday morning as officers worked to arrest a burglary suspect. The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office set up near Jordan Road and 30th Lane, which is south of Highway 50, east The post Burglary suspect arrested after standoff with Pueblo County SWAT appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

El Paso County Coroner’s Office breaks record number of autopsies in one day

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Coroner's Office reports that they've broken a daily record with the number of autopsies completed in one day by completing 17 a couple of weeks ago. The number of overall death investigations is up too by about 600 this year compared to last. The cause of The post El Paso County Coroner’s Office breaks record number of autopsies in one day appeared first on KRDO.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Shooting near Academy Boulevard in Colorado Springs under investigation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department is at the scene of a shooting that was reported Monday evening near Academy Boulevard and Carefree Circle. Police say it was an officer-involved shooting that occurred just before 5 p.m., but no officers were injured. One suspect is in custody, according to CSPD. According The post Shooting near Academy Boulevard in Colorado Springs under investigation appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo County Sheriff: suspect steals ‘thousands of dollars worth of guns’ from 3 businesses

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man suspected of an overnight burglary spree. Deputies believe the man acted alone and managed to steal thousands of dollars worth of guns. The sheriff's office is linking one man to three robberies that happened early Monday morning. At 2:58 a.m., The post Pueblo County Sheriff: suspect steals ‘thousands of dollars worth of guns’ from 3 businesses appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Victim in Green Mountain Falls house fire identified

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office released the identity of the victim in a house fire that happened in Green Mountain Falls. On Nov. 9, the El Paso County Sheriff received reports of a house in the 6800 block of Howard Street. Neighbors reported seeing flames coming from the The post Victim in Green Mountain Falls house fire identified appeared first on KRDO.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs woman has cheese thrown at her car as part of TikTok trend

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- People are throwing cheese at vehicles as part of a viral TikTok trend. While the prank might seem harmless, a woman living in Old Colorado City said a piece of cheese damaged her vehicle. The woman, who did not want to be identified, told KRDO she's been to a car The post Colorado Springs woman has cheese thrown at her car as part of TikTok trend appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Former Florence city official arrested at Denver Airport

FLORENCE, Colo. (KRDO) - Former Florence City Manager Mike Patterson is currently in police custody after being arrested at Denver International Airport. Patterson, 54, was arrested by the Denver Police Department with the assistance of the Department of Homeland Security at approximately 8 p.m. Monday evening, according to Florence Police. A warrant was filed for The post Former Florence city official arrested at Denver Airport appeared first on KRDO.
FLORENCE, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs, CO
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, CO from KRDO News Channel 13, Where the News Comes First.

 https://krdo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy