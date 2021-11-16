ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Gift ideas for the Tampa Bay arts enthusiast in your life

By Maggie Duffy
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CbMjU_0cyXDNcA00
"CENTCOM," the spaceship shaped like a Twistee Treat in the Everglades Arena at Fairgrounds St. Pete. [ ARIELLE BADER | Times ]

It’s no secret that Tampa Bay has a vibrant arts community. But the pandemic made it difficult to experience a lot of it. Most venues are open now, with new health and safety guidelines. Arts experiences make great gifts and create lasting memories. Remember, kids love the arts, too.

Take someone to an art museum.

Tampa Bay is rich with art museums, so a membership to someone’s favorite is a gift that keeps on giving. Or take an art lover to the two new arts venues that opened in St. Petersburg this year. Fairgrounds St. Pete is a Florida-themed immersive arts-meets-technology experience ($22-$27, fairgrounds.art). The Museum of the American Arts and Crafts Movement in St. Petersburg is the only museum in the world dedicated to that movement ($10-$25, museumaacm.org). They couldn’t be more different, but they are both worth visiting often. Oh, and check out their gift shops while you’re there.

Give creativity with an art class.

Adults and kids can discover their creativity through a variety of art classes at the Tampa Museum of Art (tampamuseum.org), Dunedin Fine Art Center (dfac.org) and the Morean Arts Center in St. Petersburg (moreanartscenter.org). From painting to ceramics to glassblowing, giving a class can open up a new hobby or even a career. Prices vary depending on the class.

Give concert tickets for the music lover.

From classical to pop, Tampa Bay is rich with concerts in 2022. Concerts make for great date nights or family fun. The Florida Orchestra (floridaorchestra.org) brings “The Music of Star Wars” to three venues (Feb. 25-27, $18 and up), while the St. Petersburg Opera Company (stpeteopera.org) presents Handel’s Semele at the Palladium in St. Petersburg (Feb. 4-8, $15 and up). Season tickets are also available.

Give a piece of history with tickets to Elton John’s Goodbye Yellow Brick Road Farewell tour at Amalie Arena in Tampa (April 24, $183 and up). Live Nation has VIP season tickets (inquire for price), or get individual tickets to see Backstreet Boys (June 21, $44.50 and up) at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa. Music and baseball mash up at the Innings Festival at Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium with Green Day and The Lumineers headlining (March 19-20, $99 for one day, $145 for two).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R0t3W_0cyXDNcA00

For the theater lovers, give tickets to a show.

Season tickets for the Broadway Series at the David A. Straz Jr. Center for the Performing Arts in Tampa start at $215, and we know Hamilton is coming back in November 2022. Or consider subscriptions or tickets to local theater companies including American Stage and Freefall in St. Petersburg and Jobsite Theater in Tampa. For comedy lovers, Trevor Noah returns to the Yuengling Center in Tampa on Feb. 12. (Tickets start at $55.75.)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Tampa Bay Times

Top 15 Tampa Bay area events for the week of Nov. 22-28

Glorious Night - A Drive-In Christmas Light Show: A 30-minute drive-in light show featuring Christmas songs, a story of hope, and thousands of programmed Christmas lights. Free. 6-10 p.m. Friday-Sunday. First Baptist Church Plant City, 3309 James L. Redman Pkwy., Plant City. 813-752-4104. Holiday Classics at Tampa Theatre: The holiday...
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

He was the Buccaneers’ team dentist and always had a song

Trips to the dentist might cause some people anxiety, but Joseph Valenti’s patients had something to look forward to — tapping feet. A large boom box sat inside each exam room at his office on Armenia Avenue in Tampa. They blasted the blues of Keb’ Mo’, the jazz of Al Jarreau and anything else the dentist wanted to hear. Sometimes, they blasted his own music.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

New reality show ‘Selling Tampa’ is coming to Netflix on Dec. 15

On the heels of Tampa Baes, Amazon’s docuseries following a group of local lesbian friends, comes a new Tampa Bay-based “docusoap.”. Selling Tampa will follow all-female, all-Black real estate firm Allure Realty. It’s created by Adam DiVello, producer of the Netflix series Selling Sunset, which chronicles the drama of a high-end real estate firm in Los Angeles.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Entertainment
Tampa, FL
Entertainment
Saint Petersburg, FL
Entertainment
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Winter’s fans give their final goodbyes at Clearwater Marine Aquarium

CLEARWATER — Tears ran down the faces of Kerry Thormeier and her daughter, Montie, on Saturday as they both jotted down their notes to Winter. In Thormeier’s backpack, the Lakeland local carried a rubber duck, one of the iconic dolphin’s favorite toys, and a framed collage of photos that her 17-year-old daughter took of Winter. They would bring their offerings inside the Clearwater Marine Aquarium as a final gift.
CLEARWATER, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trevor Noah
Person
Handel
Person
Elton John
Tampa Bay Times

Just like the Tampa Bay Rays, my wife wants a split season marriage | Letters

My wife came home last night to tell me our marriage of over 20 years is no longer sustainable. She said she had done significant research and stated the only way our marriage would survive is if she married someone else for six months of the year and stay married to me the other six. She contends we’d have more money, more friends and even went so far as to invite me to visit her and her new husband in their new home after they get settled. She also expects lots of others who live near them to come visit the new house she wants me to build for “us.” After much thought, I concluded it would be foolish to invest anymore effort in a marriage that would only be part-time. If she isn’t all in, then I’m not either. I’ll just hang onto the adage, “‘Tis better to have loved and lost than to have never loved at all.” Bye, Hon. I’m going to miss you dearly, but I’m moving on. I hope you find what you’re looking for. I’m just so disappointed you couldn’t (or wouldn’t) find a way to make it work here.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa’s Channel Club apartment tower sells for $136 million

A major residential high-rise on downtown Tampa’s skyline has sold for an eye-popping price. The Channel Club apartments at 1115 East Twiggs Street in the Channelside District sold for $136 million on Nov. 16 to Arlington, Va. multifamily real estate investor and developer Snell Properties. “We are incredibly proud to...
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Arts#Art Museums#Performing Arts#Tampa Bay#The Tampa Museum Of Art#The Morean Arts Center#The Florida Orchestra#Stpeteopera Org
Tampa Bay Times

3 Best Reverse Phone-Lookup Services of 2022

If you’re not the type of person who likes to change their phone number every year and deal with the hassle of reaching out to your contacts so that they know what your new phone number is, then you’re probably used to getting unwanted phone calls. This could be anything from telemarketers to scammers to people from your past who are trying to reconnect with you when you want nothing to do with them.
TECHNOLOGY
Tampa Bay Times

HART hopes Riverwalk is the magic link for its Tampa AV pilot.

TAMPA — The sleek autonomous vehicle looks like a minibus, but it purrs like a kitten. Hillsborough Area Regional Transit Authority CEO Adelee Le Grand relaunched the driverless, electric AV vehicle, which carries up to six passengers, outside the Armature Works on Friday, the northern tip of its modest run down Highland Street to the parking lot of the Barrymore Hotel.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Unisen marks a milestone in renovations

Known as University Village, the independent living community was in need of renovations. So Tampa Life Plan Village, the new manager, launched a wall-to-wall $25 million overhaul immediately. The work has progressed steadily, and with the makeover’s first major phase now complete, a Grand Re-Opening celebration is planned for Dec. 11.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Don’t be gullible and let our young democracy fail | Letters

I worry about the fragility of our young democracy. Many have very largely fallen for the “big lie” that Donald Trump espouses — that the 2020 election was “stolen.” The Founders’ biggest concern was that the people would not be educated adequately to know how to preserve the republic they had gifted us. Today’s condition proves that their concern was well-founded. We have an under-educated population whose emotions and prejudices have been stirred for years by Trump and his lieutenants. At 72 years of age, I have been alive for more than a quarter of the time that our republic has existed. That should tell you just how young a nation we are. This is an experiment. And experiments, if not properly attended, often fail. We must get our education system under control and begin to teach our children why they should love this republic so they will strive to keep it. I want my children and grandchildren to live in freedom and democracy. Please do not think that fascism cannot become a reality here. It can. We are not immune from the human condition.
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Paintings
Tampa Bay Times

Florida gas prices spike as Thanksgiving travel traffic nears

Millions of Floridians hitting the road for Thanksgiving dinner might feel like they’re getting stuffed at the gas pumps. Gas prices this holiday travel week will hit their highest of the year in Florida, according to AAA, the Auto Club Group. The average price per gallon in the state on Monday was $3.35 per gallon, higher than in any state south of Illinois and east of Colorado.
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Dog’s good manners according to a Lutz expert

Angelica Steinker loved dogs early on. “When I was little, I begged my parents for a brother or sister, and they said no and they got me a dog. And it all spiraled out of control from there,’’ she says. Steinker is founder of Courteous Canine, Inc. in Lutz. The...
LUTZ, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Fake vaccine cards a tricky issue for Bucs, NFL to tackle

TAMPA — Their sprawling staff includes physicians and football researchers, scouts and salespersons, marketers and maintenance technicians. During the pandemic, the Bucs’ bloated personnel directory only has grown. Scour it closely, and you’ll also come upon “infection control officer.” Greg Skaggs, also the team’s director of athlete performance, helped set up COVID-19 protocols and implement the team’s Infectious Disease Emergency Response plan, among other duties.
NFL
Tampa Bay Times

Transgender Day of Remembrance honored in Tampa

PFLAG Tampa’s Transgender Day of Remembrance on Saturday will include a 6 p.m. vigil at Joe Chillura Courthouse Square, 600 E. Kennedy Blvd., to honor transgender and non-binary individuals who have lost their lives to violence, the organization announced on its Facebook page. As of Saturday, at least 47 transgender...
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
49K+
Followers
16K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy