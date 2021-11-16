Gift ideas for the Tampa Bay arts enthusiast in your life

"CENTCOM," the spaceship shaped like a Twistee Treat in the Everglades Arena at Fairgrounds St. Pete. [ ARIELLE BADER | Times ]

It’s no secret that Tampa Bay has a vibrant arts community. But the pandemic made it difficult to experience a lot of it. Most venues are open now, with new health and safety guidelines. Arts experiences make great gifts and create lasting memories. Remember, kids love the arts, too.

Take someone to an art museum.

Tampa Bay is rich with art museums, so a membership to someone’s favorite is a gift that keeps on giving. Or take an art lover to the two new arts venues that opened in St. Petersburg this year. Fairgrounds St. Pete is a Florida-themed immersive arts-meets-technology experience ($22-$27, fairgrounds.art). The Museum of the American Arts and Crafts Movement in St. Petersburg is the only museum in the world dedicated to that movement ($10-$25, museumaacm.org). They couldn’t be more different, but they are both worth visiting often. Oh, and check out their gift shops while you’re there.

Give creativity with an art class.

Adults and kids can discover their creativity through a variety of art classes at the Tampa Museum of Art (tampamuseum.org), Dunedin Fine Art Center (dfac.org) and the Morean Arts Center in St. Petersburg (moreanartscenter.org). From painting to ceramics to glassblowing, giving a class can open up a new hobby or even a career. Prices vary depending on the class.

Give concert tickets for the music lover.

From classical to pop, Tampa Bay is rich with concerts in 2022. Concerts make for great date nights or family fun. The Florida Orchestra (floridaorchestra.org) brings “The Music of Star Wars” to three venues (Feb. 25-27, $18 and up), while the St. Petersburg Opera Company (stpeteopera.org) presents Handel’s Semele at the Palladium in St. Petersburg (Feb. 4-8, $15 and up). Season tickets are also available.

Give a piece of history with tickets to Elton John’s Goodbye Yellow Brick Road Farewell tour at Amalie Arena in Tampa (April 24, $183 and up). Live Nation has VIP season tickets (inquire for price), or get individual tickets to see Backstreet Boys (June 21, $44.50 and up) at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa. Music and baseball mash up at the Innings Festival at Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium with Green Day and The Lumineers headlining (March 19-20, $99 for one day, $145 for two).

For the theater lovers, give tickets to a show.

Season tickets for the Broadway Series at the David A. Straz Jr. Center for the Performing Arts in Tampa start at $215, and we know Hamilton is coming back in November 2022. Or consider subscriptions or tickets to local theater companies including American Stage and Freefall in St. Petersburg and Jobsite Theater in Tampa. For comedy lovers, Trevor Noah returns to the Yuengling Center in Tampa on Feb. 12. (Tickets start at $55.75.)