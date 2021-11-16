ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida lags other states in vaccinating children 5-11

Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 6 days ago

Florida’s vaccination rate of young children was on par with the U.S. last week as child-size doses were rolled out across the country. But the state fell behind the vaccination rates of the four other largest states that released child age-specific data.

Florida vaccinated 44,236 children ages 5-11 in the first week they were eligible for inoculation against the COVID-19 virus. That’s fewer than 2.7 percent of kids in that age range.

A reduced dose of the two-part Pfizer vaccine was approved for those children on Nov. 2. Data produced by Pfizer shows the vaccine is safe and effective at preventing symptomatic

