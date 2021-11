Conspiracy theorist and alt-right talk show host Alex Jones was found guilty of defamation by default in the latest lawsuit filed by Sandy Hook families. A judge in Connecticut ruled that because Jones was unwilling to turn over the requested records to the courts, he was found guilty by default, according to the New York Times. These records would have included business and financial documents for his company, InfoWars, among other things.

POLITICS ・ 7 DAYS AGO