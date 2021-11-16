Euro slips to 4-month low

The British pound is in negative territory in the Friday session. GBP/USD is currently trading at 1.3450, down 0.35% on the day. UK retail sales for October surprised the markets, as the gain of 0.8% m/m was the first gain in five months. Clearly good news, but the improvement could well be due to early Christmas shopping rather than a change in the mindset of consumers, who have been slow to spend since the end of the lockdown in the summer. Consumer confidence has been weak as caution is the mantra in what has been a difficult year. On an annual basis, retail sales fell by -1.6%, which follows a read of -1.1% in September.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO