Euro slips to 4-month low

marketpulse.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe euro’s downswing continues, as the currency is down for a fifth straight day. Currently, EUR/USD is trading at 1.1341, down 0.22%. Earlier in the day, the euro fell to 1.1328, its lowest level since July 20th. Lagarde says no rate hike before 2023. The ECB does not have...

www.marketpulse.com

marketpulse.com

Commodities and Cryptos: Oil lower on EU COVID relapse, Gold lower on strong USD, Bitcoin buyers emerge after near 20% slide

Crude prices continue to get punished as rising COVID cases across Europe threaten the short-term outlook. Over the past two weeks, the energy market went from thinking a worsening oil market deficit and global energy crisis could trigger $100 oil prices, to fearing a pandemic relapse in Europe could trigger a blow to the short-term crude demand outlook.
MARKETS
marketpulse.com

Week Ahead – Who will lead the Fed?

Lockdowns have returned in Europe and suddenly everyone is analysing the data to see which countries will be next. Germany may not be far behind as cases spiral out of control and others may follow in the weeks and months ahead. Suddenly the topic of conversation may be about to...
BUSINESS
Metro International

Euro rebounds off 16-month low as dollar surge pauses

LONDON (Reuters) -The euro rebounded on Thursday away from 16-month lows versus the dollar as traders assessed whether the U.S. currency’s recent surge – fuelled by differing expectations for interest rate rises – had gone too far. Markets have been betting that the European Central Bank will fall behind in...
BUSINESS
marketpulse.com

NZ dollar jumps on inflation expectations

The New Zealand dollar has posted strong gains on Thursday. NZD/USD is currently trading at 0.7041, up 0.60% on the day. New Zealand release inflation expectations and the indicator climbed for a sixth successive session. The indicator is carefully monitored since inflation expectations can manifest into actual inflation. The third-quarter release came in at 2.96%, up from 2.27%. The strong reading provided a boost for the New Zealand dollar and has strengthened the likelihood of the RBNZ raising rates at its policy meeting next week. The RBNZ was one of the first central banks to raise rates since the pandemic started, with a 25-bps hike in October. The central bank plans a series of hikes going into 2022, and the main question facing the markets is will the bank raise rates by 25 bps or show an aggressive hand with a 50-bps jump.
BUSINESS
marketpulse.com

Gold shines as inflation returns

OANDA Senior Market Analyst Craig Erlam discusses how gold is doing against the backdrop of high inflation and strong US data. This article is for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities. Opinions are the authors; not necessarily that of OANDA Corporation or any of its affiliates, subsidiaries, officers or directors. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. You could lose all of your deposited funds.
BUSINESS
marketpulse.com

Japanese yen higher despite weak CPI

The Japanese yen has edged higher on Friday. USD/JPY is trading at 113.93, down 0.28% on the day. Japan’s CPI edged up by 0.1% y/y in October, identical to the September gain. Higher energy costs were behind the increase, which would have been higher if not for a sharp drop in mobile phone fees. These inflation figures are certainly much more subdued than what we’re seeing in the US and the UK, where inflation has become a hot issue and is affecting monetary policy. Still, rising fuel prices is a major concern for consumers and businesses, and the government’s new economic package is expected to provide some relief. Many businesses have been hit hard by cost pressures, due to the weak yen, supply chain disruptions and high commodity prices. This hasn’t translated into high inflation, as most firms are reluctant to pass on these costs to consumers.
BUSINESS

