Panhandle, TX

Mammograms At United Supermarkets

By Chuck Williams
kgncnewsnow.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Mammogram event is scheduled for Thursday, November 18th at Amigo’s United United. Panhandle Breast Health and...

www.kgncnewsnow.com

wxxv25.com

Fund helps cover mammogram costs at Memorial Hospital

Memorial Hospital patients could have their mammograms subsidized with its foundation’s breast imaging fund. As one of Memorial Hospital’s many healthcare funds, the breast imaging fund will help under-insured or uninsured patients. Patients can go through their care provider and submit an application with personal income information to qualify. The...
CHARITIES
fox34.com

United Supermarkets and Market Street to present ACA with check and teddy bears

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Wednesday, November 17, United Supermarkets and Market Street will present to Lubbock’s American Cancer Society chapter a check as well as teddy bears following a September fundraiser. This Wednesday, the Business Director of Floral at United Supermarkets, Bradley Gaines will present Senior Development Manager of...
LUBBOCK, TX
City
Panhandle, TX
Panhandle, TX
Health
Local
Texas Health
newscentermaine.com

A look at why CVS may be closing hundreds of its retail pharmacy stores

HOUSTON — CVS Pharmacy announced it will be closing 900 of its retail stores over the next three years. A spokesperson for the company said the specific locations would not be announced this year and more details would be shared in the spring of 2022. It's not the first time...
RETAIL
98.1 KHAK

CVS Pharmacy Closing Hundreds Of U.S. Locations

You would think in the day and age of an ongoing pandemic, and a large portion of the population that is elderly that a pharmaceutical company would have no issues staying relevant. But that is not the case for CVS. The company announced that it would be closing nearly 1 in 10 of its retail locations around the nation, according to CNN.
BUSINESS
#United Supermarkets#Mammograms#Amigo S United United#Panhandle Breast Health
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The US City With The Most Smokers

How substantial is the effect of smoking on the health of Americans? It is leading cause of preventable deaths, disability and disease in America, according to the CDC. This is because smoking can damage most organs in the body. Although the number of people who smoke has dropped, as of 2019, 14% of all Americans […]
POLITICS
abc57.com

Martins Supermarkets offering free meals to Veterans

Every Martins Supermarket location is providing free meals for active service members and vets from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Active service members and Vets will be given chicken, potatoes with gravy, coleslaw, and a roll as well as an 11% discount on most items in the store. Veterans can...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
CBS Miami

COVID-19 Booster Shots Available At CVS, Walgreens

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – If you are planning to get the COVD-19 booster shot, they will be available at a participating CVS or Walgreens pharmacy near you. On Friday, CVS Health and Walgreens announced the availability of COVID-19 booster dose for all adults ages 18 years and older. CVS representatives said that starting Saturday, November 20 nearly 10,000 CVS Pharmacy locations across the country will be able to offer a Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 booster dose to all adults ages 18 years and older who have completed primary vaccination with any authorized COVID-19 vaccine. Walgreens also announced that beginning Saturday Nov. 20, all individuals over the age of 18 can now receive a Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson (J&J) COVID-19 vaccine booster at nearly 9,000 Walgreens pharmacy locations. If you are planning on getting your booster shot, you are urged to call ahead to make an appointment.
PUBLIC HEALTH
jammin1057.com

Good Mammogram Bad Plumbing

It seems, as a parent, you’re never gonna feel like ALL the areas of your life are running smoothly at the same time. Roxanne got great news about her mammogram but bad news about a plumbing disaster at her house.
LIFESTYLE
WRBI Radio

RCHD to host COVID-19 vaccine clinics, Mammogram van visit

— The Ripley County Health Department will host a walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic Wednesday, November 17 from 8:30 am until 3:30 pm. Pediatric shots and boosters will be available at the clinic. In addition, the St. Elizabeth Mammogram van will visit the health department on Monday, November 22 from 8:30...
RIPLEY COUNTY, IN
hngnews.com

Save the Racks ride raises $14.5k for Fort Healthcare mammogram voucher program

The Jefferson 1/2 Mile ATV Club held its 4th annual “Save the Racks” ATV Fun Ride & Poker Run Fundraiser in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The Oct. 9 event raised $14,500 with all funds being donated to the Fort HealthCare Mammogram Voucher Program. More than 90 members from local ATV clubs and their guests participated in this year’s ride, many dressed in pink and riding in their decorated ATVs all to support the cause. The ride started and ended at Ann’s Farmington Inn and traveled through Sullivan, Helenville, Rome, Jefferson and Johnson Creek.
JEFFERSON, WI
westernmassnews.com

Local supermarkets react to food prices increasing

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The U.S. Department of Labor came out with new information Wednesday about food prices increasing by more than 6 percent. Sam Newell, the owner of Fruit Fair Market in Chicopee, told Western Mass News that she has seen prices climb for fresh produce, milk, chicken wings and meats.
CHICOPEE, MA
WMTW

Maine woman says rescheduling mammogram during pandemic saved her life

PORTLAND, Maine — The CDC says breast cancer screenings went down by 87% during the pandemic. A Maine woman says rescheduling her missed mammogram saved her life. “I’ve got a 6-year-old and an 11-year-old, so I’ve got a long way to go,” said Audrey Bartholomew. She says her first mammogram...
MAINE STATE
Morganton News Herald

Public Safety pink patches raises money for mammograms

A fundraiser created by local law enforcement officers has raised enough money to provide mammograms for as many as 40 people. Officers with the Morganton Department of Public Safety on Tuesday presented a check to the Blue Ridge HealthCare Foundation Making Pink Possible project. The department raised the money by...
BURKE COUNTY, NC
The Eagle-Tribune

Ask Joan: Do I still need to get mammogram in my 70s?

“Ask Joan” re Mammograms for Older Adults, November 4, 2021. Question: I have my annual physical check-up scheduled next month. Every year, my doctor sends me for a mammogram, although these have never revealed any abnormalities. I am in my mid-70s and find the procedure somewhat uncomfortable. At my age, should I be continuing to have mammograms?
CANCER
kgncnewsnow.com

Amarillo Holiday Budget Spending

Just where does Amarillo sit when it comes to holiday budgeting?. The Yellow City sits at #367 with a top budget of seven hundred and eighty dollars to spend on holiday gifts, while Flower Mound , Texas coming in at number one. Besides bringing good cheer, the holidays also can...
AMARILLO, TX

