Market Insights Podcast (Episode 262)

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOANDA Senior Market Analyst Craig Erlam reviews the day’s business and market news with Jonny Hart. They discuss the latest...

A volatile day in the markets

It’s been a volatile couple of days for the markets, with Powell’s renomination sending shockwaves across asset classes and the prospect of more lockdowns in Europe piling pressure on equity markets in the region. Europe has recovered much of its earlier losses after trading deep in negative territory shortly after...
Gold shines as inflation returns

OANDA Senior Market Analyst Craig Erlam discusses how gold is doing against the backdrop of high inflation and strong US data. This article is for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities. Opinions are the authors; not necessarily that of OANDA Corporation or any of its affiliates, subsidiaries, officers or directors. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. You could lose all of your deposited funds.
Canadian dollar eyes retail sales

The Canadian dollar has been unusually busy in the European session and has lost ground to the US dollar. USD/CAD is currently trading at 1.2649, up 0.43% on the day. Canada posted strong retail sales numbers in August, as the headline read came in at 2.8% y/y and the core release at 2.1%. However, the markets are bracing for a sharp turnaround for September, with a consensus of -1.7% and -1.0%, respectively. A significant decline would put into question the extent of the recovery and could sour investor sentiment towards the Canadian dollar. The currency hasn’t posted a winning week since mid-October, and the streak will continue unless retail sales is stronger than expected.
A cautious start to the week

Stock markets are off to a cautious start to the week and Wall Street is eyeing a similar start in a few hours. Stocks made baby steps in early trade – as we’ve seen repeatedly in recent weeks – but it didn’t last long and indices have since moved slightly into negative territory. There’s been so much anxiety about inflation and interest rates that investors are clearly apprehensive about over-committing. And that anxiety has been exacerbated by the prospect of lockdowns in Europe, following Austria’s announcement on Friday.
Christine Lagarde
EUR/GBP – Could we finally see a breakout?

The euro has been grinding lower against the pound for more than a year now, with much of 2021 spent within a shallow descending channel. But with the two central banks likely to see some divergence in monetary policy over the next 12-18 months, could we finally see the pair break out of this long-standing trend?
Amazon Stock Is A 2022 Top Pick, Says This Bank

Amazon’s Q3 earnings has caused mixed feelings. Despite long-term optimism displayed by all 29 top analysts that cover Amazon stock (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report, many dropped their price targets to reflect the short-term worries. One of them was Goldman Sachs. Goldman’s Eric Sheridan lowered his AMZN share price...
Oil rises, gold falls sharply

Oil prices reversed sharply overnight, despite a stronger US dollar and persistent noise from the White House and other nations about a coordinated oil reserve release into domestic markets. Brent crude rose 1.30% to USD 79.45 a barrel, and WTI rose by 1.10% to USD 76.45 a barrel. In Asia, both contracts have eased by 10 cents in quiet trading.
Taper trade sees mixed results in Asia

Wall Street had a torrid session overnight as US long-dated bond yields jumped higher after the renomination of Jerome Powell as Federal Reserve Chairman. Rate-sensitive technology stocks slumped pushing the Nasdaq lower. Meanwhile, banking stocks rose in sympathy with a steeper yield curve, which bodes well for future profitability, while a rise in commodity and oil prices boosted the mining and energy sector. The S&P 500 fell by 0.32%, with the Nasdaq retreated by 1.26% as the Dow Jones edged 0.05% higher. Futures on all three are almost unchanged in Asia.
New Zealand dollar slides to 5-week low

The New Zealand dollar is in negative territory on Tuesday and has posted two straight losing sessions. NZD/USD is currently trading at 0.6925, down 0.40% on the day. In the European session, the pair touched a low of 0.6921, its lowest level since October 13th. Retail sales sends New Zealand...
What Constitutes a Buyer’s Market?

A buyer’s market occurs when more goods or services are offered for sale than there are buyers to buy them. Buyer’s markets feature low prices and ample selection, which represent advantages for buyers. Sellers in a buyer’s market must confront … Continue reading → The post What Constitutes a Buyer’s Market? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
Upbeat PMIs help stabilize euro

The euro stabilized on Tuesday, after two days of losses. Currently, EUR/USD is trading at 1.1249, up 0.14% on the day. In Germany, the PMI reports for October painted a mixed picture. Business activity rose slightly, as Services PMI climbed from 52.4 to 53.4, marking a 2-month high. Manufacturing PMI dipped to 57.6, down from 57.8 points. Although this reading indicates strong expansion, there is cause for worry as it was the lowest level since January. Manufacturers continue to grapple with supply delays and material shortages, which have led to growing inflationary pressures for businesses. This holds true across the eurozone, where the manufacturing sector is seeing growth while at the same time is being hampered by shortages, such as chips for motor vehicles.
1 Warning From Elon Musk Every Cryptocurrency Investor Needs to Know

Elon Musk urges that investors not invest too heavily in cryptocurrencies. He believes that "true value" is made by producing products and services that people use. Elon Musk doesn't mind expressing his opinions on anything from cannabis to space exploration. The Tesla CEO is rarely without a view on whatever the hot topic of the moment might be.
Oil turns positive, Gold stuck in danger zone

It has been a busy day covering oil markets. The anticipated SPR release day is here, and it certainly did not disappoint. The coordinated SPR release was smaller-than-expected and undoubtedly will be met by less production from OPEC+. The pullback with oil prices is officially over as this oil market deficit will not go away anytime soon. The US may need to consider another SPR release, but even if they talk about it, energy traders know that OPEC+ controls this market.
Lucid stock is up 17% today: here is where to buy it

Lucid stock (LCID) is currently trading at $55.21. The stock has risen +8.16 (17.34%) today. Here is a brief guide on the best places to buy Lucid stock. The Lucid stock has overcome the fears of slipping following a loss in its 2021, Q3 earnings report to start the week on a high note by rising by 17%.
Pound steady as PMIs perform well

The British pound has stabilized on Tuesday, after sustaining losses over the past two days. GBP/USD is currently trading at 1.3381, down 0.11% on the day. UK PMIs for October were positive, as manufacturing and business activity continue to show expansion. Manufacturing PMI rose to 58.2 in November, up from 57.8 in October. The Services Business Activity PMI dropped to 58.6, down from 59.1 and a 2-momth low. Businesses are reporting increasing cost inflation, a result of higher wages and increased costs for fuel and raw materials. As well, manufacturers continue to be hampered by global supply chain disruptions, which has hurt manufacturing sales. The increase in costs will evenutually make their way to consumers, which means that consumer inflation will likely move even higher.
Salesforce.com Inc., Walt Disney share losses contribute to Dow's 39-point fall

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is declining Tuesday morning with shares of Salesforce.com Inc. and Walt Disney facing the biggest losses for the price-weighted average. Shares of Salesforce.com Inc. (CRM) and Walt Disney (DIS) have contributed to the index's intraday decline, as the Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 39 points, or 0.1%, lower. Salesforce.com Inc.'s shares are down $6.66, or 2.2%, while those of Walt Disney have declined $3.14, or 2.0%, combining for an approximately 65-point drag on the Dow. Also contributing significantly to the decline are Nike (NKE) Microsoft (MSFT) and American Express (AXP) A $1 move in any of the benchmark's 30 components results in a 6.59-point swing.
Rates will ‘have to rise’ if jobs market rebound continues apace – MPC member

UK interest rates “will have to rise” if Britain’s jobs market remains buoyant, according to a Bank of England policymaker.Jonathan Haskel, one of nine members of the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), said rate-setters would have to remain “vigilant” on rising wages and the wider jobs market as the UK faces the highest inflation for a decade.In a speech at the University of Glasgow’s Adam Smith Business School, he said that much of the current cost of living pressures were out of the Bank’s control, though they should only be temporary.But he stressed concerns that wage growth could exceed productivity...
