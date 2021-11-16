Market Insights Podcast (Episode 262)

The euro stabilized on Tuesday, after two days of losses. Currently, EUR/USD is trading at 1.1249, up 0.14% on the day. In Germany, the PMI reports for October painted a mixed picture. Business activity rose slightly, as Services PMI climbed from 52.4 to 53.4, marking a 2-month high. Manufacturing PMI dipped to 57.6, down from 57.8 points. Although this reading indicates strong expansion, there is cause for worry as it was the lowest level since January. Manufacturers continue to grapple with supply delays and material shortages, which have led to growing inflationary pressures for businesses. This holds true across the eurozone, where the manufacturing sector is seeing growth while at the same time is being hampered by shortages, such as chips for motor vehicles.

BUSINESS ・ 10 HOURS AGO