49ers Observations: Complete Domination in 31-10 Win Over Rams

By Matt Maiocco
NBC Bay Area
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSANTA CLARA — Just when you least expected it. . . The 49ers put together their most complete performance since their Super Bowl season on Monday night at a time when the team was showing little signs of life. Jimmy Garoppolo, Deebo Samuel and the run game controlled their...

2021 NFL season, Week 10: What we learned from 49ers' win over Rams on Monday night

San Francisco decided to reverse its course of homefield failure with some old-fashion pad cracking. From the first snap to the last, the 49ers played with more aggression and a greater sense of urgency, seizing the opportunity to make a statement on a national stage just eight days after a Colt McCoy-led team dominated them on their own turf. San Francisco ended its home-game drought with emphasis, flying around the field, delivering the blows on an every-down basis, and making sure to win at the point of attack on both sides of the ball. The strongest response the Rams mounted was from veteran Andrew Whitworth, who didn't like that his team was being pushed around and ended up drawing a penalty. These 49ers looked nothing like the squad that lost at home to an injury-riddled Cardinals team last week. They need to be this team from here on out.
49ers' safety Jimmie Ward snaps drought with 2 interceptions in 31-10 win over Rams

Jimmie Ward is an experienced safety who thrives in various coverages and mentors his younger 49ers teammates. But 7½ seasons into his NFL career, he is seldom mentioned among the top players at his position. The reason is simple: In a league that prizes highlight-worthy plays, Ward delivers few takeaways....
Sports Illustrated

49ers' Butt-Interception Nullified by Penalty in Win Over Rams

49ers defensive back K'Waun Williams nearly made the play of the year on Monday in San Francisco's win over the Rams. Williams batted the football in the air as he defended a Cooper Kupp slant route in the fourth quarter, creating a turnover opportunity for the 49ers' defense. Williams fell to the ground after deflecting the pass, but he flung his left hand in the air before securing the ball against his backside for what appeared to be an interception. But the butt-INT was not to be.
