Court documents detail domestic battery case against Kansas Rep. Aaron Coleman

By Heidi Schmidt
KSN News
KSN News
 6 days ago

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (WDAF) – A Kansas State Representative charged with domestic battery assaulted family members, according to newly-released court documents.

The affidavit shows police were called to an Overland Park home on Oct. 30, where Aaron Coleman lived with his brother.

According to the affidavit, Coleman’s brother told officers the two men argued over his upcoming baptism. He then accused Coleman of pushing him backward, hitting him in the chest, and spitting on him.

The document shows that the men’s grandfather witnessed the fight. He also told officers that Coleman threatened to harm him, and that Coleman kicked over a box fan and flipped a chair.

Wichita alleged-suicide attempt becomes murder case

After interviewing Coleman’s brother and his grandfather, officers arrested Coleman. They said Coleman was uncooperative and refused to identify himself. The affidavit also shows that officers believed Coleman’s behavior was “extremely erratic” and fluctuated easily. He then told officers that he hadn’t slept in 72 hours.

After officers took Coleman to the hospital, he was eventually released and booked into jail. He has entered a not guilty plea and was released on a $1,000 bond. Coleman will have to participate in a mental health evaluation and other mental health programming as a condition of his release.

Coleman will be back in court on Dec. 22.

This is the latest accusation made against Coleman. He is also accused of revenge porn as a teenager, abuse of an ex-girlfriend, threatening a “hit” against Kansas Governor Laura Kelly and a stalking case by an opponent’s staffer.

Coleman has said in the past that he has grown in the face of these scandals but has also been unapologetic about how he provokes people being a political figure.

