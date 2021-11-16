ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Top Playlist Curator Ned Monahan Leaving Spotify

By Jem Aswad
GreenwichTime
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNed Monahan, Spotify’s head of global hits and overseer of several of the platforms top playlists, is leaving the company, a rep confirmed to Variety. His next move has not been made public, although Hits, which first reported the news, says that he’s going to an unspecified start-up label....

www.greenwichtime.com

