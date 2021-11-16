ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Man Killed In Hit-And-Run On Intercounty Connector In Montgomery County

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N1TPV_0cyX9bav00

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A pedestrian was killed early Tuesday morning in a hit-and-run crash on the Intercounty Connector, authorities said.

The crash happened about 3:20 a.m. Tuesday in the westbound lanes of the ICC near Georgia Avenue, according to Maryland Transportation Authority Police.

Officers called to the scene found a man who had been struck by a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Based on a preliminary investigation, police determined a silver or grey vehicle struck the pedestrian and then drove away.

The identity of the crash victim wasn’t immediately released.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact MDTA Police at 410-537-6905.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Baltimore

‘It’s Getting Out Of Control’: Baltimore County Records 49th Homicide, Tying Record Set In 2019

ESSEX, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County ties a record for homicides in a year. Police identified the victim of Friday afternoon’s murder on Belmont Avenue in Windsor Mill as Adia Smith. The 24-year-old woman was the county’s 49th homicide of the year, tying the county’s record set in 2019. “Every day, everywhere, it’s just getting out of control,” said Donnie Landon. Sunday night, a 16- year-old boy was shot in a Middle River parking lot. Signs of the shooting remain in the door of a nail salon. Workers told WJZ the boy ran into the Geresbecks Grocery Store for help. “When I came out to...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man Shot In The Head, Killed In Southwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man died after he was shot in the head and killed in Southwest Baltimore overnight, police said. Baltimore officers in the area of the 2100 block of W. Pratt Street around 10:30 p.m. heard gunfire. They responded to the 2100 block of Frederick Avenue where they found a man shot in the head. He was pronounced dead on the scene by medics. Detectives believed the suspects in the homicide may have been in a black Honda Accord that fled east on W. Pratt Street. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Police Make Arrest After Essex Courthouse Windows Shot Out

ESSEX, MD (WJZ)– Baltimore County Police say they arrested a man after he allegedly shot out several windows of the Essex courthouse and several other locations on Saturday night. The first shooting took place around 11p.m. Saturday night in the 11000 block of Crossroads Circle when officers were called to the area for a report of shots fired. When officers arrived they found property damage from the shooting but the suspect had left the scene. Just about 20 minutes later officers responded to the 8900 block of Kelso Drive for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived at that location they found several windows...
ESSEX, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Man Charged With Murder In Deadly September Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Detectives have arrested a Baltimore man in connection with a deadly September shooting. Christopher Thornton, 38, is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Daevon Lee, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Officers checking out a ShotSpotter alert on North Chapel Street about 1:15 p.m. Sept. 27 found Lee shot multiple times in the head. Lee, 42, was taken to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Thornton remains in custody without bail while awaiting court proceedings in the case.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Montgomery County, MD
Montgomery County, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
CBS Baltimore

Man, 40, Shot And Killed In Baltimore Saturday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 40-year-old Baltimore man was shot and killed Saturday evening, Baltimore Police said. Officers walking in the 3400 block of East Baltimore Street just before 7 p.m. heard gunshots coming from the 3600 block of Leverton Street. When they responded, they found a man who had been shot in the back. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene. Witnesses described the suspect as a Black man in a black mask and black hoodie sweatshirt at the scene. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP or visit the website.  
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

72-Year-Old Man Found Dead After Apartment Fire In Woodlawn

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 72-year-old man died after a fire at his Woodlawn apartment Sunday morning. Baltimore County Fire units responded to an apartment at Charing Martin Court around 9:10 a.m. for a reported fire, where responders found Mark Emmanuel Davis dead in his kitchen. Investigators believe Davis was cooking and no foul play is suspected. There was minimal fire damage, officials said. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.
WOODLAWN, MD
CBS Baltimore

Former Police Officer Anthony Westerman Sentenced To Home Detention For Raping Woman

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Former Baltimore County police officer Anthony Westerman was sentenced Friday to house arrest for the 2017 rape of a 22-year-old woman, authorities said. Westerman, 27, was convicted in August of two counts of second-degree rape, one count of a third-degree sexual offense, one count of fourth-degree sexual offense and one count of second-degree assault, according to a search of online court records. Westerman was suspended without pay from the Baltimore County Police Department after the police department learned of his charges in December 2019. He has since been terminated, WJZ learned Monday. At Friday’s sentencing hearing, Baltimore County Circuit...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Two People Wounded In Nottingham Shooting Friday Afternoon, Baltimore County Police Say

NOTTINGHAM, Md. (WJZ) — Two people were shot and wounded in Nottingham Friday afternoon, Baltimore County Police said. Officers responded to Whitelaw Place about 4 p.m. following several calls for shots fired. Police were notified later the victims were found in the 5800 block of Belair Road in Baltimore. The department’s Violent Crimes Unit is asking anyone with information to call 911 or 410-307-2020. Metro Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to an arrest and charges. Anonymous tips can be sent to 1-866-7LOCKUP, their website, or through their app using the P3TIPS code.    
NOTTINGHAM, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Georgia Avenue#Wjz#The Intercounty Connector#Mdta
CBS Baltimore

Pedestrian Killed In Crash On Route 40 In Ellicott City

Update (Nov. 22, 2021): The deceased man has been identified as Shekhar Mandali, 29, of Ellicott City. ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — A pedestrian died after they were struck by a car in Ellicott City Thursday evening, Howard County police said. Around 6:30 p.m., an SUV traveling west on Route 40 near Greenway Drive struck a man in the roadway. Police said he was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police said the man was not in a crosswalk or at an intersection when he was struck. An investigation in the crash is ongoing, but no charges have been filed.
ELLICOTT CITY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Investigators Believe Vehicle Hijacked By Vicosa And Bynum Was Still Moving When Fatal Shots Were Fired

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — In their ongoing investigation, Maryland State Police now believe they know who likely fired the bullets that killed six-year-old and seven-year-old sisters Giana and Aaminah Vicosa: Their father. pic.twitter.com/wrTST9vHxk — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) November 19, 2021 “At this point, investigators believe the suspected shooter was [Robert] Vicosa. However, that has to be confirmed pending the autopsy results,” Elena Russo, with state police told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren.” While the investigation is still ongoing, Maryland State Police say they suspect that Robert Vicosa fired the fatal shots that killed his daughters and Sgt. Bynum and then himself. But investigators are still working...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

24-Year-Old Woman Killed In Woodlawn Shooting, Baltimore County Police Say

WOODLAWN, Md. (WJZ) — Police are investigating a deadly shooting Friday afternoon in Baltimore County. Baltimore County Police were called to the 1600 block of Belmont Avenue around 3p.m. on Friday for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived they found a 24-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound. Medics transported the woman to an area hospital where she later died. The investigation into this deadly shooting remains ongoing and police are asking anyone with information to call 911, 410-307-2020 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP. Anonymous tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers by phone, online or via mobile app.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Frederick County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Man Missing Since Oct. 16

FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help finding a 27-year-old man missing since Oct. 16. Daryl Stottlemyer was last seen in the 400 block of Grant Place in Frederick wearing a flannel shirt and jeans, according to the office. He is about 6 feet 1 inch tall, weighs about 230 pounds, and has brown hair and hazel eyes. He also wears gauges in his ears. If you have information about Stottlemyer’s whereabouts, call 301-600-1046.   MISSING – Daryl Stottlemyer – 27 – 6-foot-1 and 230 lbs. w/brown hair & hazel eyes. Daryl was last seen on Oct. 16 at the 400 block of Grant Place in Frederick, wearing a flannel shirt, jeans, & has gages in his ears. If you have any info., call 301-600-1046. pic.twitter.com/ZqpVqKnplV — Frederick County Sheriff's Office (@FredCoSheriff) November 18, 2021
FREDERICK, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
CBS Baltimore

Frederick County Sheriff’s Office Searching For 16-Year-Old Boy Missing From Walkersville

WALKERSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 16-year-old boy who was last seen Wednesday in Walkersville. Nasir Jackson was last seen about 9:30 p.m. in the 8700 block of Discovery Boulevard, according to the office. He is described as about 5 feet 7 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes. The office did not provide a description of what he may have been wearing. If you know Nasir’s whereabouts, call 301-600-1046 and reference case number 21-118931. MISSING – Nasir Jackson – 16 – approx. 5' 7" & 150 lbs w/black hair & brown eyes. Nasir was last seen Nov. 17 at 9:30 p.m. at the 8700 block of Discovery Blvd. If you have any info., call 301-600-1046 and reference case # 21-118931. pic.twitter.com/NSyoApeXde — Frederick County Sheriff's Office (@FredCoSheriff) November 18, 2021  
WALKERSVILLE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Former Baltimore County Cop Robert Vicosa, 2 Daughters & Accomplice Confirmed Dead In Murder-Suicide

SMITHSBURG, Md. (WJZ) —  A manhunt, that lasted for days through multiple states, ended in tragedy in Western Maryland Thursday. Maryland State Police confirmed Robert Vicosa was found dead along with his two children and his alleged accomplice, Sgt. Tia Bynum in what they say was a murder-suicide. Police say Bynum was found in the driver seat of a car-jacked Ford Edge. Vicosa was in the backseat with his two daughters, Aaminah and Giana.  As police were closing in, the SUV crashed into a fence in Smithsburg and crisis negotiators soon moved in. After multiple verbal commands yielded no response, police utilized...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Police Search For The Killer Involved In A Church Homicide

BALTIMORE (WJZ) —  Today was the first Sunday service held since the murder of 69-year-old Evelyn Player. WJZ spoke with the pastor of Southern Baptist Church who says it’s time we all come together to prevent tragedies like this from happening again. “It was a very tragic and traumatizing occurrence that happened here at our church,” said Donte Hickman, pastor of Southern Baptist Church. A community and church still mourning the loss of 69-year-old Evelyn Player. “It really caused so much despair within our church, knowing that Evelyn was a great person,” said Hickman. A mother, grandmother and dedicated member of Southern Baptist Church. “I’ve been...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

13-Year-Old Girl Fatally Shot Near Gilmore Elementary School

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 13-year-old was shot and killed in West Baltimore Thursday night, police said. Officers responded to 1300 N. Stricker Street just after 7 p.m. for a reported shooting. On the scene, they found a 13-year-old girl suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to Shock Trauma where she was pronounced dead a short time later. Homicide detectives were summoned and assumed control of the investigation. Anyone with information about this murder is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP>
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Officials Express Grief After Murder-Suicide That Left Two Young Girls Dead

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Top Baltimore County officials expressed shock and sadness in their first statements after the murder-suicide deaths of former police officer Robert Vicosa, his daughters Aaminah and Gianna, and Baltimore County Police Sgt. Tia Bynum. Baltimore County Police Chief Melissa Hyatt on Friday offered her condolences to family, friends and coworkers. “The tragedy that occurred yesterday was beyond horrific,” Hyatt said. “This was a selfish and senseless act of violence that has shaken us to our very core.” Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski said the tragedy was “impossible to comprehend” in a statement released Friday morning. “All of Baltimore County grieves...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Governor Hogan Honors Those Killed by Impaired Drivers at 18th Annual Maryland Remembers Ceremony

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan joined Maryland state officials on Monday to honor those who lost their lives to impaired drivers. The ceremony comes right before the holidays, a time where impaired driving accidents are common. Just last year, more than 1,300 Marylanders were arrested for impaired driving between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day. During Monday’s ceremony, Hogan announced that Maryland is one of the five states to receive a grant from the Governors Highway Safety Association. The grant will offer impaired drivers $10 rideshare credits during the holiday season to reduce the risk of a deadly encounter on the...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Man, 30, Convicted Of Raping Woman In 2019 In Loch Raven High School Parking Lot

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) —  A Baltimore County jury convicted a 30-year-old Baltimore taxicab driver who raped a woman in 2019, according to a statement from Baltimore County State’s Attorney Scott Shellenberger. Brandon Saunders was convicted Wednesday of first-degree rape, first-degree assault, and kidnapping and will be sentenced on Jan. 12. Saunders picked up a woman about 3 a.m. July 28, 2019, who asked to be taken to her father’s house. Saunders instead drove to the back parking lot of Loch Raven High School, assaulted the woman, threatened her life, and raped her, according to the statement. When he went to the trunk to get a weapon, the woman was able to escape and ran barefoot through the woods and onto the Baltimore Beltway, where she flagged down a motorist for help. Baltimore County Police recovered DNA from the victim and were able to match it to a rape in Baltimore city, which revealed a connection to Saunders, according to the statement.  
TOWSON, MD
CBS Baltimore

Timeline: The Robert Vicosa Kidnapping Case

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ex-Baltimore County police officer Robert Vicosa, both the daughters he’s accused of kidnapping, and an accomplice, Sgt. Tia Bynum, were found dead Thursday after a days-long manhunt, sources told WJZ. Police began a search for Vicosa after they say he attacked his estranged wife, held her captive and abducted the couple’s 6- and 7-year-old daughters, Aaminah and Giana. Investigators believe Vicosa received help from Tia Bynum, a Baltimore County police sergeant and former co-worker. She was suspended from duty in response to her involvement in the case. Below is a brief timeline of the investigation: Timeline Sunday: Robert Vicosa’s estranged wife called...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
44K+
Followers
22K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy