Family Relationships

Young man who was accidentally invited to 'grandma's' Thanksgiving as a teen keeps tradition going

By Marianne Garvey , Marianne Garvey
CNN
 5 days ago
After an accidental Thanksgiving invite in 2016 introduced Jamal Hinton and Wanda Dench, they are still going...

David Cruz
5d ago

Great story. If everyone could do something like this, we'd have a much better world.. Congratulations to both of you..

5d ago

This story always brings a smile to my face. If only the world can learn from their true kindness....THIS IS WHAT MAKES AMERICA GREAT!!!

Jill Morgan
5d ago

That's so great and so wonderful their families could come together and stay together. So sorry for your loss. Covid 19 is very tough virus. I had lost my oldest brother last year also of covid-19.

