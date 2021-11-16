ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Indiana reports 42 more COVID-19 deaths and 2,830 new positive cases

By Daniel Bradley
 6 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported Tuesday that 42 more Hoosiers have died with COVID-19 and another 2,830 have tested positive.

There have been 16,577 confirmed deaths and 1,058,379 positive cases since the pandemic began.

An additional 570 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

A total of 1,468 Hoosiers are in the hospital with COVID-19, an increase of 92 since Monday. It is the highest number of hospitalizations since Oct. 19.

Additionally, IDOH said 28.5% of intensive care beds are available across the state with 16.2% in use by COVID-19 patients.

According to IDOH, 74.6% of hospital ventilators are available in Indiana.

There have been more than 14.99 million COVID-19 tests administered to more than 4.44 million individuals with a 23.7% cumulative positivity rate among unique individuals. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals through Nov. 9 is 17.6%.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 8.5%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 9.1%.

A total of 7,386,778 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Indiana. The number includes 3,389,505 first doses and 3,402,650 individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and are fully vaccinated. Another 594,623 Indiana residents have received a booster dose.

Hoosiers can schedule a COVID-19 vaccine by calling 211 or visiting ourshot.in.gov .

FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM WRTV

