Reaching new heights with the Park City Mountain Sports Club

PARK CITY, Utah — At 700-strong, the Park City Mountain Sports Club not only remains a popular gathering and activity space, but it continues to grow as such.

Enjoying group outdoor activities is the prime focus of the club. Activities including a wide variety of summer and winter sports as well as a broad spectrum of social programs are organized throughout the year. Joining the Park City Mountain Sports Club is, for many, a fun way to find new friends.

“I joined 20 years ago as soon as I moved here. I met folks who are still friends,” Beano Solomon said to TownLift.

The Park City Mountain Sports Club is an outdoor recreation club for adults. Club activities include:

non-motorized aquatic sports

golf

hiking

mountain and road biking

snowshoeing

nordic and alpine skiing

horseback riding

As favored as the ski scene is, the apres-ski or social scene rivals it as evidenced in the plethora of pot-lucks.

Trips are planned and group travel happens to places like Moab and Southern Utah’s national parks as well as Yosemite National Park.

Over the last summer alone, they had 84 hikes, 93 road and 39 mountain bike rides for all skill levels.

Golf was every Thursday this summer, pickleball every Monday, tennis every Tuesday, and aquatics took place every Thursday.

Twice per month members get together to play bridge and once per month there is knitting and stitching.

The abovementioned activity offerings are desirably predictable however, other group activities pop up as well. For example Meditation For Busy and Not So Busy Lives is a class happening on Thursday but has a waitlist.

The Mission of the Park City Mountain Sports Club is to promote recreational and social programs that appeal to the vast majority of its membership. Having fun together will be the prime focus of all Club activities including a wide variety of summer and winter sports and a broad spectrum of social programs.

The annual dues are $40 per person.

