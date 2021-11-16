ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tea and coffee may be linked to lower risk of stroke and dementia – study

By Andrew Gregory Health editor
 6 days ago
Those who drank two to three cups of coffee and two to three cups of tea daily had a 32% lower risk of stroke.

Drinking coffee or tea may be linked with a lower risk of stroke and dementia, according to the largest study of its kind.

Strokes cause 10% of deaths globally, while dementia is one of the world’s biggest health challenges – 130 million are expected to be living with it by 2050.

In the research, 365,000 people aged between 50 and 74 were followed for more than a decade. At the start the participants, who were involved in the UK Biobank study, self-reported how much coffee and tea they drank. Over the research period, 5,079 of them developed dementia and 10,053 went on to have at least one stroke.

Researchers found that people who drank two to three cups of coffee or three to five cups of tea a day, or a combination of four to six cups of coffee and tea, had the lowest risk of stroke or dementia.

Those who drank two to three cups of coffee and two to three cups of tea daily had a 32% lower risk of stroke. These people had a 28% lower risk of dementia compared with those who did not drink tea or coffee.

The research, by Yuan Zhang and colleagues from Tianjin Medical University, China, suggests drinking coffee alone or in combination with tea is also linked with lower risk of post-stroke dementia.

Writing in the journal Plos Medicine, the authors said: “Our findings suggested that moderate consumption of coffee and tea separately or in combination were associated with lower risk of stroke and dementia.”

However, the scientists cautioned that the UK Biobank reflects a relatively healthy sample relative to the general population, which could restrict the ability to generalise these associations. While it is possible that coffee and tea may be protective against stroke, dementia and post-stroke dementia, the researchers say causality cannot be concluded from the associations.

Prof Tara Spires-Jones, the UK Dementia Research Institute programme lead and deputy director of the Centre for Discovery Brain Sciences at the University of Edinburgh, who was not involved in the research, described it as “interesting” and “robustly conducted”, but stressed that more work needed to be done to fully understand the potential biological links between tea and coffee and stroke and dementia risk.

Prof Kevin McConway, an emeritus professor of applied statistics at the Open University, also not involved in the study, said it showed associations between stroke and dementia risk did not increase or decrease uniformly with tea and coffee drinking.

“Instead, what generally happened is that the risk of stroke or dementia was lower in people who drank reasonably small amounts of coffee or tea compared to those who drank none at all, but that after a certain level of consumption, the risk started to increase again until it became higher than the risk to people who drank none.

“Once the coffee consumption got up to seven or eight cups a day, the stroke risk was greater than for people who drank no coffee, and quite a lot higher than for those who drank two or three cups a day.”

Dr Rosa Sancho, the head of research at Alzheimer’s Research UK, said: “For most of us, our risk of dementia depends on the complex interaction of our age, genetics and lifestyle. Understanding which aspects of our lifestyle have the greatest effect on our brain health is key to empowering people to make informed decisions about their lives.”

The Guardian

Housework may promote health in old age, study suggests

Household chores might seem a drag, but researchers have suggested tasks like dusting, scrubbing floors and washing the windows might help adults to stay healthy into old age. Writing in the journal BMJ Open, a Singapore-based team of researchers said regular physical activity “improves physical and mental health, mitigates the risks and effects of chronic diseases, and reduces falls, immobility, dependency and mortality among older adults”.
The Guardian

One Nation anti-vaccine mandate bill rejected despite support from five Coalition senators

One Nation’s anti-Covid vaccination mandate bill has been rejected in the Senate, despite five government senators crossing the floor to support it. On Monday morning Liberals Gerard Rennick and Alex Antic, who have threatened to withhold support from government legislation, voted for the bill contradicting the Morrison government’s aged care vaccine mandate and state government public health orders.
Knowridge Science Report

This beverage may cut depression in older people

In a new study from the National University of Singapore Sociology, researchers found there’s an association between consistent and frequent tea drinking and strongly fewer depression symptoms in older adults. Depression is one of the most common mental disorders for the elderly, with “major depressive disorder” now affecting about 7%...
Knowridge Science Report

This supplement could keep dementia at bay

Dementia—a condition involving the extreme loss of cognitive function—is caused by a variety of disorders, including Alzheimer’s disease. Dementia mainly affects older people, and so far, simple and effective strategies for preventing this condition have remained elusive. In a new study from the National Institutes for Quantum Sciences and Technology,...
New York Post

How you walk could be early warning sign of dementia, experts say

Assessing the way someone walks could help spot dementia, experts have claimed. Most people with dementia are diagnosed once they are already suffering short-term memory loss, mood swings or a lack of interest in day-to-day activities. But experts at Newcastle University now say that assessing someone’s walking could diagnose the...
Health

Can Drinking Coffee Lower Your Dementia Risk? Here's What New Research Says About the Association

Like to have a few cups of coffee or tea each day? It could help lower your risk of stroke and dementia. That's the takeaway from a new study that's getting plenty of buzz. The study, which was published in PLOS Medicine on November 16, analyzed data from 365,682 people aged 50 years to 74 years who participated in the UK Biobank. (The UK Biobank, in case you're not familiar with it, is a large-scale biomedical database and research resource.) The participants' health, along with their coffee- and tea-drinking habits, were followed for a period of 10 to 14 years.
WSB Radio

Study links fat type to stroke risk

A new study suggests the type of fat a person eats rather than the amount may be a more important factor in determining stroke risk. The study, reported by NBC News, found eating more animal fat led to a higher risk of stroke. A lower risk of stroke was linked to vegetable sources. The study was done analyzing 27 years of data from more than 100,000 health care professionals.
Republic Monitor

New Study Shows Dairy Products May Actually Be Good for the Body and Could Lower Risk of Stroke

Part of the recommendations doctors tell their patients to prevent stroke is improving their diets, which means more fruits and vegetables, whole grains, and to avoid fatty foods that can come from meat. But a new study reveals that certain fats, like saturated fats and polyunsaturated fats from dairy products, may help prevent diseases and lower the risk of stroke.
The Independent

Healthy young people ‘unlikely’ to need annual Covid boosters, say scientists

Healthy young people are unlikely to need annual Covid boosters, experts and government advisers believe.Ministers have begun planning for the introduction of a yearly vaccination programme that targets Covid-19, but it remains unclear if this will extend to individuals who are not deemed clinically vulnerable, such as the elderly and those with weak immune systems.Although the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) is currently reviewing evidence on whether a third dose will eventually be needed for all adults, one member told The Independent that it may be unnecessary to boost fit and healthy under-40s in the years to come.Professor...
EatThis

​​Stop Doing This or You'll Get Alzheimer's, Say Experts

Two of the main risk factors for Alzheimer's disease are aging and genetics, two things you can't do anything about. But experts say you can reduce your risk of Alzheimer's by keeping your brain healthy. These are some of the things you should stop doing ASAP to keep your mind at its sharpest. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
EatThis

The #1 Worst Drink for Your Liver, New Study Says

Maybe you intuitively understand that because the liver filters toxins from your body, it's essential to keep this important organ healthy. And often, when we talk about liver damage, the first thing that comes to mind is alcohol. However, new research reveals an entirely different category of drink is what commonly harms the liver… and unlike alcohol, there's no minimum required age for this type of beverage.
L.A. Weekly

COVID-19 Survivors May Experience These Two Newly Discovered Side Effects

A recent study found a pair of side effects that are associated with long-haul COVID-19. There are a couple of recurring side effects that are now being associated with post-COVID-19 symptoms (also known as “long COVID”). According to a new study, memory loss and cognitive dysfunction are common symptoms linked with survivors of the virus.
EatThis

Forgetting This One Thing Can Be a Sign of Dementia

Dementia is a much-feared prospect of getting older, but it's increasingly common: Experts estimate that the number of Americans with dementia will double by the year 2040, as a growing population ages and people live longer. Although the condition is progressive, it's important to recognize dementia early and seek treatment so its advancement can be slowed. These are some of the most common symptoms of dementia; forgetting one thing, in particular, is a red flag for the condition. To find out what it is, read on for these 5 key points, including the one thing you might forget that's a major sign. And to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
