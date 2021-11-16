ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Your morning cups of coffee and tea could be associated with lower risk of stroke and dementia

By Madeline Holcombe
CNN
CNN
 6 days ago
(CNN) — The cup of coffee or tea you reach for in the morning -- OK, maybe it's a few -- may be associated with a lower risk for stroke and dementia, according to a new study. Among more than 360,000 participants studied over a period of 10 to...

CNN

She died from a snakebite. But the real killer was her husband

(CNN) — Uthra's mother found her daughter lying motionless in bed at the family home, her left arm dotted with blood. Her family rushed her to the local Kollam hospital in the southern Indian state of Kerala, but the 25-year-old was already dead. A post-mortem on May 7, 2020, confirmed...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CNN

Here's why gas is so cheap at Costco and Walmart

New York (CNN Business) — Gas prices are skyrocketing, and Americans want to save at the pump. That plays right into the hands of Costco, BJ's Wholesale Club and Sam's Club. The national gas price average jumped to $3.41 a gallon Friday, according to AAA, 61% higher than the average at the same time last year. The Biden administration has called for an investigation into whether oil and gas companies acted illegally to push up prices.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CNN

CVS is closing 900 stores, and the big winner is Dollar General

New York (CNN Business) — CVS is heading in the wrong direction: Traditional pharmacies are on the decline, and America's largest drug store chain plans to close about one in 10 of its outdated locations. One company is particularly primed to take advantage — and it's not Walgreens or Rite Aid.
BUSINESS
#Vascular Dementia#Cup Of Coffee#Food Drink#Beverages#Lancet#Biobank#Plos Medicine
Knowridge Science Report

This supplement could keep dementia at bay

Dementia—a condition involving the extreme loss of cognitive function—is caused by a variety of disorders, including Alzheimer’s disease. Dementia mainly affects older people, and so far, simple and effective strategies for preventing this condition have remained elusive. In a new study from the National Institutes for Quantum Sciences and Technology,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
WMAZ

Smoking linked to dementia but quitting now can significantly lower your risk

TAMPA, Fla. — We all know smoking is bad for the lungs but the link to brain damage gets far less attention. “We know that smokers have a 30 percent increased risk of developing dementia and even 40 percent higher likelihood of developing Alzheimer’s disease,” explains Dr. Jasmine Reese, Adolescent Medicine Specialist, Assistant Professor of Pediatrics at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Republic Monitor

Anti-Inflammatory Diet Including Tea and Coffee Cuts Down Dementia Risks by One-Third

An anti-inflammatory diet composed of fruits, vegetables, legumes, as well as tea and coffee has been found to be effective in combatting age-related inflammation and reducing dementia risks by one-third. This suggests that people could protect their brains by eating healthy foods. People’s Diets Affect Cognition. Daily Mail reported that...
DIETS
L.A. Weekly

How Drinking Tea And Coffee Could Positively Impact Your Health

A new study found links between drinking tea and coffee and better cognitive and cardiovascular health. The two hot beverages that seem to keep Americans going now have an extra benefit we didn’t know about until now. A new study shows that people who often consume these two drinks might have a lower risk of dementia or a stroke.
FOOD & DRINKS
Daily Mail

Experts reveal why your morning cup of tea or coffee could decrease your risk of two major health problems

Drinking a cup of tea or coffee in the morning could dramatically reduce your risk of stroke and dementia, new research has revealed. A study of more than 360,000 participants over a period of 10 to 14 years found those who drank two to three cups of coffee, three to five cups of tea, or a combination of four to six cups of either a day had the lowest risk of both conditions.
HEALTH
Science Focus

Does an apple a day keep the doctor away?

Apples are a decent source of fibre, vitamins, minerals and flavonoids (which may help to prevent cancer). But are they any better than fruit in general, and does daily consumption have a measurable health benefit?. Per 100g, apples have more fibre than melons, mangoes or grapes, and twice as much...
NUTRITION
EatThis

​​Stop Doing This or You'll Get Alzheimer's, Say Experts

Two of the main risk factors for Alzheimer's disease are aging and genetics, two things you can't do anything about. But experts say you can reduce your risk of Alzheimer's by keeping your brain healthy. These are some of the things you should stop doing ASAP to keep your mind at its sharpest. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Sent This "Crystal Clear" Warning to All Vaccinated People

The coronavirus is still circulating throughout the U.S., with numbers on the rise once again. During a Nov. 15 interview with Insider, top White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, confirmed that unvaccinated people are likely responsible for the virus' continued spread. Other experts have repeatedly cautioned that unvaccinated individuals are most at risk for infection and severe consequences from COVID, like hospitalization or even death. But that doesn't mean fully vaccinated people aren't completely in the clear right now.
PHARMACEUTICALS
WISH-TV

Study shows 4 in 10 COVID-19 survivors now suffer from new disability

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The mystery behind COVID-19 long-haulers still remains. But according to a report published in the latest issue of Critical Care, researchers uncovered emerging evidence about what’s happening to nearly 40% of people who’ve recovered from the virus. Scientists at Monash University in Australia followed 212 COVID-19 patients...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
EatThis

Forgetting This One Thing Can Be a Sign of Dementia

Dementia is a much-feared prospect of getting older, but it's increasingly common: Experts estimate that the number of Americans with dementia will double by the year 2040, as a growing population ages and people live longer. Although the condition is progressive, it's important to recognize dementia early and seek treatment so its advancement can be slowed. These are some of the most common symptoms of dementia; forgetting one thing, in particular, is a red flag for the condition. To find out what it is, read on for these 5 key points, including the one thing you might forget that's a major sign. And to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

This beverage may cut depression in older people

In a new study from the National University of Singapore Sociology, researchers found there’s an association between consistent and frequent tea drinking and strongly fewer depression symptoms in older adults. Depression is one of the most common mental disorders for the elderly, with “major depressive disorder” now affecting about 7%...
DRINKS
