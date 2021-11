TORONTO — Just like that, 16 weeks later, we’ve reached the end. The 2021 CFL season isn’t over, of course, unless you’re one of the three non-playoff teams seeing the field this weekend. We’ve reached the last week of one of the most unique and challenging seasons that the league has ever seen and while things look different — we’d already be in the thick of playoffs in a non-pandemic world right now — they’re no less exciting.

