ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

Arctic Monkeys reveal first European tour dates for 2022

By Live4ever
live4ever.uk.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThey’re Arctic Monkeys’ first confirmed shows since 2019. Not long after drummer Matt Helders disclosed that the band’s new album is close to completion, Arctic Monkeys have revealed their initial plans for what’s...

www.live4ever.uk.com

Comments / 0

Related
theobelisk.net

Green Lung Announce European Tour Dates

Now that their new full-length, Black Harvest (review here), has been released amid a flurry of (due) praise, London’s Green Lung have announced initial plans to take their gospel of British-countryside cultism to the people of the United Kingdom and beyond. If you missed them amid the many, many others included in the lineup announcement for Roadburn 2022 in the Netherlands, they’ll be there doing Black Harvest in full, which is pretty fancy, and they had previously been confirmed for Desertfest London 2022 as well, which should account nicely for that April 30 date at the Underworld in Camden Town. I would be greatly surprised if those two represented the only festivals the band will play in 2022. There’s a lot of year still to unfold. Like, all of it.
MUSIC
thewoodyshow.com

Arctic Monkeys Reveal When Fans Can Expect Their Next Album

There have been whisperings of a new Arctic Monkeys album for almost a year, and now fans have something to really get excited about. During a recent chat with BBC's 5 Live Breakfast, drummer Matt Helders gave an update on its progress. When asked if the album was "ready to...
MUSIC
theobelisk.net

Earthless Announce European Tour with Maida Vale

Dear Earthless, Route One Booking, Sound of Liberation, Nuclear Blast and all concerned management parties,. Take me with you. I don’t do this kind of thing often, but let’s face it, Earthless are the single most pivotal heavy rock/psych band in the world right now. As stakes go, they’re high here. An entire international underground community — a subculture — is waiting with bated breath for the announcement of Earthless‘ next full-length, and I find myself in much the same state. This tour represents the band’s first tour of Europe since the world locked down for the Covid-19 pandemic, and it is my sincere wish to document it in book form.
ROCK MUSIC
NME

Check out Khruangbin’s 2022 UK and European tour dates

Khruangbin have announced a UK and European tour for 2022 – you can find all the details below. The Texas trio will hit the road next spring in support of their third album ‘Mordechai’, which came out in June 2020. Tickets go on general sale here at 9am GMT this Friday (November 12).
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arctic Monkeys#The Arctic#European Tour#Bulgaria#Croatia
NME

Parkway Drive announce 2022 UK and European tour

Parkway Drive have announced a UK and European headline tour for 2022 – see all the details below. The Australian band, whose latest album ‘Reverence’ arrived in 2018, will perform a string of shows throughout next September into October. Tickets go on sale here this Friday (November 12) at 10am GMT.
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Napalm Death Unveil Intense New Music Video For “Contagion”, Announce ‘Campaign for Musical Destruction’ 2022 European Tour Dates Featuring Doom, Siberian Meat Grinder And Show Me The Body

Napalm Death has released a series of music videos for tracks from their latest album, the most recent of which being one for “Contagion.” The video opens with typewriter text describing the trains that carry people into the US, people that want nothing more than safety and freedom. It continues by alternating between clips of crowd surfing at a concert and people riding on top of a train, the former more crowded but the latter more chaotic. The song and video alike, rapid and intense, highlight the lengths people are willing to go to to find security in another place.
MUSIC
ghostcultmag.com

Kvelertak Rebooks European Tour For 2022

Norwegian retro rockers Kvelertak rebooked new dates for their rescheduled European and UK tours, postponed from 2020 due to the pandemic. The extensive 43-show tour will take place January – March 2022. Joining them on select dates will be Planet Of Zeus, Blood Command, and Astro Saur. Tickets are on sale now for all dates. The band released their stellar album Splid in 2020 and will release in music in 2022.
ROCK MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Rock Music
NewsBreak
Music
theprp.com

Midnight & Night Demon Announce European/UK Tour

Midnight & Night Demon will be touring Europe and the UK together next spring/summer. They have just rolle dout the following dates for their ‘European Attack! Tour‘. 05/27 Kirchdorff bei Haag, GER – Bavarian Battle Open Air. 05/28 Vienna, AUT – Viper Room. 05/29 Whittlebury, UK – Manor Fest. 05/31...
MUSIC
illinoisnewsnow.com

Arctic Monkeys looking to release new album in 2022, says drummer

We may be getting a new Arctic Monkeys record next year. In an interview with the BBC’s 5 Live Breakfast, drummer Matt Helders was asked whether the “Do I Wanna Know?” rockers had a new album “ready to go.” His response? “Pretty much, yeah.”. “It was sort of a bit...
MUSIC
kfgo.com

Hungary’s Sziget festival lines up Arctic Monkeys, Dua Lipa for ‘grand comeback’

BUDAPEST (Reuters) – Hungary’s Sziget, which organises some of the largest music festivals in Europe, said on Tuesday it would make a “grand comeback” next year with its biggest event including Arctic Monkeys and Dua Lipa. Sziget was forced to cancel its main Sziget Festival, which routinely draws several hundred...
WORLD
udiscovermusic.com

Ghost Announce ‘Imperatour’ UK, European Tour For 2022

Ghost will embark on a massive European headlining tour in April 2022. The band’s ‘Imperatour’ will kick off on April 9 in Manchester, U.K. and conclude on May 18 in Budapest, Hungary. Support on all shows will come from Uncle Acid And The Deadbeats and Twin Temple. In September, Ghost...
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Arctic Monkeys’ Matt Helders Says New Album May Arrive In 2022

Matt Helders, Arctic Monkeys’ drummer, has said that the band’s new album may arrive in 2022. According to Consequence, Helders talked about the upcoming album in a recent appearance on BBC radio. When asked about the status of the new album and if it was ready for release, Helders told...
MUSIC
Indy100

Justin Bieber expands first world tour since 2017 with new UK dates

8 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro. On top of his UK dates, the 27-year-old has also expanded to Europe, Mexico and South America – in addition to his North American tour. Bieber will kick off his world tour in San Diego on February 28, with new stop-offs in Jacksonville, Orlando, Cincinnati, Indianapolis and Austin.
MUSIC
stereoboard.com

James Taylor Announces Rescheduled UK And European Tour Dates

James Taylor has rescheduled his recently postponed UK and European tour dates. The legendary singer-songwriter will now return in autumn 2022 after being forced to pull his 2021 dates due to coronavirus travel restrictions. The trek will kick off in Barcelona on September 20, with the UK leg commencing on...
MUSIC
The Independent

The Invisible Band at 20: Travis on the album that almost finished them

When they think back two decades to the album that made them one of the biggest British bands in the world, half of Travis have separate but equally ticklish recollections of their “Peak Travis” moments. For guitarist and singer Fran Healy it might be getting A-lister urine on his feet at the “obligatory” Los Angeles party in 2000.“It was in celebration of Alanis Morissette at some place in the Hollywood Hills and it was like a moving Madame Tussaud’s of celebrity,” remembers the Scottish four piece’s frontman. “My overriding memory is being absolutely desperate for a pee and there was...
ROCK MUSIC
The Independent

Rock en Seine: Arctic Monkeys to headline Paris festival

Arctic Monkeys have been announced as headliners of Paris festival Rock en Seine. The Sheffield-formed rock band recently announced their first tour dates since 2019, and are scheduled to perform in countries including Turkey and Czech Republic. They’ve now added another date to their slate – they will play Rock...
MUSIC
thatgrapejuice.net

Normani & Cardi B’s ‘Wild Side’ Blasts to #1 on Urban Radio

Normani’s ‘Wild Side’ has been burning up the airwaves since its release this summer and now the Cardi B-assisted jam has crossed a major milestone. The scintillating slow jam has climbed its way to #1 on US Urban radio – strutting past popular tracks such as Drake’s ‘Way 2 Sexy’ and MoneyBagg Yo‘s ‘Wockesha.’
CELEBRITIES
Ultimate Classic Rock

The White Album Song That Nearly Tore the Beatles Apart

The Beatles reconvened at George Harrison's home in the spring of 1968 upon their return from Rishikesh, India. It was time to get to work. They recorded 26 rough demos — five from Harrison, 14 from John Lennon and seven from Paul McCartney. The next step was to take the tapes to the studio for refinement and recording, but one song among the McCartney contributions did not jibe with the others.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy