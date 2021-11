The former second-round pick suffered a dislocated elbow in Week 1, but he returned to practice earlier this month. Murphy-Bunting started 23 games through his first two seasons in the league, collecting four interceptions and 114 tackles. He also came up big during last season’s Super Bowl run, snagging three picks in four games. He’ll surely slide right back into the lineup for the defending champs.

NFL ・ 32 MINUTES AGO