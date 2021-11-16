ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

The Hunna live at Glasgow O2 Academy

By Live4ever
live4ever.uk.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Hunna have been out on the road supporting the 2020 release of I’d Rather Die Than Let You In. The Hunna were in Glasgow just over a year on from when their third...

www.live4ever.uk.com

Comments / 0

Related
NME

Declan McKenna announces ‘Live At Brixton Academy’ film

Declan McKenna has announced a concert movie, filmed during his recent headline tour in support of second album ‘Zeros’ – check out the trailer below. ‘Declan McKenna: Live At Brixton Academy’ was shot in September 2021 during McKenna’s second date at the London venue and will be broadcast for free via his Vevo site. The film will premiere Thursday November 18 at 9.30PM GMT.
ENTERTAINMENT
undertheradarmag.com

JARV IS… @ O2 Institute, Birmingham, UK, November 8th, 2021,

There’s something magic about Monday night gigs, because only the truly dedicated are ever there, often still recovering from the weekend’s excesses and willing to forget the follies of going out on a school night. But then, who wouldn’t want to start the week with our Jarvis? Especially in the grand setting of former Methodist church O2 Institute in Birmingham, (the Pulp popstar checked on Wikipedia before the gig, the first of many facts recounted over the night in keeping with his 6music Sunday Service show) where we finally get to enjoy the lanky singer’s latest incarnation as semi solo artist Jarv Is… promoting last year’s debut LP Beyond The Pale on a tour that has previously been postponed three times.
MUSIC
stereoboard.com

Wizkid To Play Free Ballot Only London O2 Forum Show Ahead Of 2021 Tour Dates

Wizkid has announced a ballot only London show. The Grammy Award-winning Afrobeats superstar will perform an exclusive free intimate gig for O2 Priority customers at the O2 Forum Kentish Town on November 24, ahead of his three sold out concerts at The O2. Head here to find out more. "It's...
MUSIC
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Glasgow#Youtube Red#The Young Faded
imdb.com

Saweetie Teases What to Expect During Her MTV EMAs 2021 Hosting Gig

Saweetie has had a great year, and it's only going to get better. For starters, the rapper is hosting the 2021 MTV Europe Music Awards this Sunday. E! News' Daily Pop caught up with Saweetie before she takes the stage at the Papp László Budapest Sportaréna in Hungary, and lucky for her fans, the gig sounds like it's going to be well worth the watch. "I think MTV is fun. It's innovative, it's out the box," Saweetie said during the exclusive chat on Thursday, Nov. 11. "And that's the type of artist I am." She continued, "So when I got the call to do it, it was a no brainer." The "Tap In" singer didn't give away...
CELEBRITIES
Reuters

Teen phenom Olivia Rodrigo leads American Music Award nominations

LOS ANGELES, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Pop newcomer Olivia Rodrigo led nominations on Thursday for the 2021 American Music Awards, where she will compete for the top prize against fan favorites like Taylor Swift, BTS and Drake. Rodrigo, 18, who burst onto the charts in January, got seven nods including...
MUSIC
thatgrapejuice.net

Normani & Cardi B’s ‘Wild Side’ Blasts to #1 on Urban Radio

Normani’s ‘Wild Side’ has been burning up the airwaves since its release this summer and now the Cardi B-assisted jam has crossed a major milestone. The scintillating slow jam has climbed its way to #1 on US Urban radio – strutting past popular tracks such as Drake’s ‘Way 2 Sexy’ and MoneyBagg Yo‘s ‘Wockesha.’
CELEBRITIES
International Business Times

Cardi B Flaunts Her Newest Purchase [Photos]

Being a homeowner is a dream for many and celebs are no different. Cardi B has always wanted to own a crib in New York City and the rapper is now living her dream. The 29-year-old rapper shared the happy news on Instagram with her fans. To celebrate her newest achievement, she posted a photo of herself standing in the foyer with her back to the camera and arms stretched out in the air pointing toward the elegant staircase.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Music
1051thebounce.com

2021 American Music Awards: Ranking the 26 Best Looks of the Night

This year at the American Music Awards, the stars came dressed to impress at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Hosted by Cardi B, the second female rapper in history to do so following Queen Latifah back in 1995. Zoe Wees' fiery hair popped from her all-white outfit. Givēon kept...
MUSIC
Wide Open Country

2021 CMA Awards: The Best Dressed Country Stars

It's safe to say that the CMA Awards were a total success, hosted by our favorite country cowboy, Luke Bryan. This year we had a lot of surprises such as Luke Combs' new single 'Doin' This,' Jennifer Hudson and Chris Stapleton's performance honoring Aretha Franklin, and The American Idol judges making a special appearance to surprise the host!
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

American Music Awards 2021: Bobby Brown and Alicia Etheredge, More of the Hottest Couples on the Red Carpet

Red carpet date night! Ahead of the 2021 American Music Awards on Sunday, November 21, celebrity couples stepped out in style on the red carpet. Bobby Brown and his wife, Alicia Etheredge, struck a pose in all-black outfits outside the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The pair got engaged in May 2010, one year after welcoming their son, Cassius, when the 52-year-old Grammy winner proposed during a Florida concert.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TVOvermind

Remembering Bergen Williams: Actress Died at 62

Bergen Williams is a face most everyone recognizes. She’s not just a lovely actress with a lot to offer, either. She’s a woman who has made history, who has entertained the masses for many years, and who has one of the most loyal followings in Hollywood. She is one of the most beloved daytime soap opera stars of all time – she’s well-known and loved for her role on “General Hospital”. It is with great sadness that we bring you the news that Bergen Williams has passed away after a long health battle. What’s shocking is that her death is not a recent death. The famous actress died on July 20, 2021, but her family did not announce the death of their beloved until November 17, 2021. Perhaps they were processing the loss of someone so important, or perhaps they simply did not feel the need to share her death with the world. Whatever the reason for waiting four months to announce her death, however, the world wants her family and friends to know that we mourn with them. Let’s take a moment to remember the immense talent.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Camila Cabello Drastically Transforms Her Look in Wake of Shawn Mendes Breakup

The saying that when a girl goes through a rough breakup she changes her hair may be true in the case of singer Camila Cabello. The former Fifth Harmony member and her ex Shawn Mendes announced their split recently after two years together. Now, Cabello is debuting a new and dramatic look. The "Havana" singer shared her new look on Instagram. "I clean up ok," she captioned a picture of her hair dyed green and cut short, with an accompanying green dress.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Little House on the Prairie’ Star Melissa Gilbert Undergoes ‘Intense’ Surgery

The “Little House on the Prairie” actress just underwent intense oral surgery. She is doing well and in recovery. Melissa Gilbert is known for so much more than her acting. An author and advocate for sobriety, Gilbert is a busy woman. Today, however, Gilbert is recovering after undergoing dental surgery. In her latest Instagram post, the “Little House on the Prairie” star shares a lengthy update with her fans.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy