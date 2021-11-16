ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Iowa Drivers The Nation’s Worst

By Tim Koehler
 6 days ago
You think you deal with a lot of bad drivers? If you regularly drive in Iowa, you may be on to something. QuoteWizard by lendingtree published results of a study ranking drivers in all 50 U.S. States last month. The report places Iowa at the very bottom...

