Report: Iowa Drivers The Nation’s Worst

Trenton NJ, Reason Foundation’s 26th Annual Highway Report is out, ranking each state’s highway conditions and cost-effectiveness. The one good thing for New jersey is you can’t fall off the floor . No surprise but New Jersey ranked dead last in all categories with North Dakota, Virginia, Missouri, Kentucky, and North Carolina having the most cost-effective highway systems, and New Jersey, Rhode Island, Alaska, Hawaii, and New York having the worst combination of highway performance and cost-effectiveness. A number of states with large populations and busy highways performed well in the overall rankings, including Virginia (2nd overall), Missouri (3rd), North Carolina (5th), Georgia (14th), and Texas (16th).

RIDGEWOOD, NJ ・ 21 HOURS AGO